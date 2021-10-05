Stockton wins in volleyball; long unbeaten streak ends for women’s soccer team

Stockton University's Emma Capriglione, a Pinelands Regional High School graduate, led the Ospreys to a 3-1 win over William Paterson University in women’s volleyball Tuesday in Galloway Township.
Capriglione, a sophomore, had 17 kills, 15 digs and nine aces, all career highs. Stockton earned its fourth straight win with set scores of 25-11, 23-25, 25-14, 25-21.
The Ospreys improved to 8-11 (4-1 New Jersey Athletic Conference). William Paterson fell to 8-7 (2-3).
Aubrey Rentzel contributed 26 assists for Stockton, and Alice Brandt had 15 assists and two aces. Charlotte Leon added 10 kills and three blocks, and Jayla Rolle and Teleyah Witherspoon each had four blocks. Rolle also had two aces. Caity Ullmer had 10 kills. Grace Brandt had 13 digs and Sophia Marziello had 11.
For the Pioneers, Leila Ksiyer led with 17 kills. Kathleen Burrough added nine kills and 13 digs, and Kristin Volavka had 34 assists.
Stockton took a 4-0 lead in the fourth set and never gave up the lead. Capriglione had two kills and an ace in the set's early going.
Women’s soccer: New York University ended Stockton's 11-game unbeaten streak as the Violets beat host Stockton 3-1 in a nonconference game.
The Ospreys dropped to 9-2-2.
Ellie Marks and Catie Collins gave NYU (7-3-0) a 2-0 halftime lead, and Julie Beedle scored in the 61st minute to make it 3-0.
Stockton's Jessica Heitmann cut the lead to 3-1 in the 63rd minute after a lead pass from Emily Hauck. Riley Felsher had four saves for the win. Stockton's Kylee Sullivan made six stops.
