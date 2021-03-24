Stockton volleyball team reaches NJAC Tournament final

Absegami High School graduate and Galloway Township resident Daniel Do was named to the first team for the third time in his career. The senior finished second at the NJAC Championships on Saturday in 25 minutes, 54.5 seconds.

Mainland Regional graduate Madeline Corbett was named to the second team after placing 16th at the women’s NJAC Championships. The freshman finished in 25:50.9.

The NJAC all-conference teams are based on individual finish at the NJAC Championships.

Knorr won the men’s race at the NJAC Championships, becoming just the second NJAC champion at Stockton. The senior won the 8-kilometer race in a personal-best 25 minutes, 33.2 seconds. He was also named Runner of the Week on Monday and was named to the NJAC first team.

Resch led the Ospreys to a second-place team finish at the NJAC Championships, coming short by just one point to The College of New Jersey. TCNJ won with 29 points, Stockton had 30. TCNJ coach Justin Lindsey was the other Co-Coach of the Year.

Also on the men’s first team was Kyle Navalance, who finished in fourth in 26:03.1