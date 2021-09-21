Stockton volleyball team beats Rutgers-Camden 3-1: Roundup

The Stockton University women’s volleyball team beat host Rutgers-Camden University 3-1 Tuesday in a New Jersey Athletic Conference match.
The scores wee 24-26, 25-20, 25-27 and 25-16. Stockton improved to 4-9 (2-0). Rutgers-Camden fell to 7-4 (0-2).
Charlotte Leon led the Ospreys with a match-high 17 kills, and Emma Capriglione (Pinelands Regional) added 13 kills. Aubrey Rentzel added a career-high 38 assists and seven digs, and Molly Eng contributed 14 digs and four aces. Jaylah Rolle and Caity Ullmer each had six kills, and Sophia Marziello had 12 digs.
Men’s soccer: The host Ospreys extended their unbeaten streak to three games with a 0-0 tie with Haverford College.
The tie put Stockton at 4-4-1, and the Fords became 2-4-1.
Stockton’s Dino Gromitsaris made five saves for his second straight shutout and the 12th of his collegiate career. Stockton’s Peter Kozlej fired a shot off the crossbar in the 87th minute. Dylan Ioffreda had four saves for Haverford.
Women’s golf: Stockton finished fifth at the Ursinus Fall Invitational in Pottstown, Pennsylvania in a field that included three NCAA Division II teams.
The tournament, at Ravens Claw Golf Club, was the first in which the Stockton program recorded a team score.
Tatum Henry (Absegami) led the Ospreys with an 87, which was tied for 14th among 31 golfers. The score was three strokes off her career best. Brynn Bowman (Ocean City) shot a 94, the best round of her collegiate career, to tie for 18th. Freshman Ella van Schalkwyk tied for 21st with a 97, and Maggie Brennan shot a 100 for 24th place.
Field hockey: Alvernia University beat Stockton 1-0 in Reading, Pennsylvania.
The Golden Wolves improved to 4-3, and Stockton fell to 6-2.
Gianna Morganti (St. Joseph) had two of Stockton’s three shots on goal. Alley Harris had two saves for the Ospreys before being pulled for an extra attacker with just more than three minutes left. Alvernia’s Madison Potthoff scored the game’s only goal early in the third quarter.
Contact Guy Gargan: 609-272-7210
