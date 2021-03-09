Stockton volleyball sweeps William Paterson

The Stockton University women's volleyball team improved to 3-0with a 3-0 New Jersey Athletic Conference win over William Paterson University on Tuesday in Wayne.
The set scores were 25-13, 25-15 and 25-13.
Julie Kohlhoff led the Ospreys with a match-high 11 kills, and Franceska Gustave and Haley Green each had 10. Gustave, Emily Sulllivan and freshman Aubrey Rentzel each had two aces. Sullivan had 19 assists, and Rentzel added 14 assists and seven digs. Sophia Marziello and Christie Louer had seven and six digs, respectively.
The Ospreys trailed 9-8 in the first set but reeled off nine straight points to take control. Stockton took an early 5-0 lead in the second set. The Ospreys trailed 6-5 in the third set but then put together eight consecutive points.
For the Pioneers (0-3), Dakota Apicella led with nine kills and 10 digs, and Kyla Sebello added 17 assists and six digs.
Stockton will host Kean University at 7 p.m. Thursday.
-- HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES --
102019_spt_calvolleyball
On October 19th, 2019, in Galloway at Stockton University, the CAL Girls Volleyball tournament was held with Cedar Creek High School edging out Pleasantville High School in a tight two round match.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
102019_spt_calvolleyball
On October 19th, 2019, in Galloway at Stockton University, the CAL Girls Volleyball tournament was held with Cedar Creek High School edging out Pleasantville High School in a tight two round match.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
102019_spt_calvolleyball
On October 19th, 2019, in Galloway at Stockton University, the CAL Girls Volleyball tournament was held with Cedar Creek High School edging out Pleasantville High School in a tight two round match.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
102019_spt_calvolleyball
On October 19th, 2019, in Galloway at Stockton University, the CAL Girls Volleyball tournament was held with Cedar Creek High School edging out Pleasantville High School in a tight two round match. PHS #17 Yancely Hernandez returns a volley.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
102019_spt_calvolleyball
On October 19th, 2019, in Galloway at Stockton University, the CAL Girls Volleyball tournament was held with Cedar Creek High School edging out Pleasantville High School in a tight two round match.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
102019_spt_calvolleyball
On October 19th, 2019, in Galloway at Stockton University, the CAL Girls Volleyball tournament was held with Cedar Creek High School edging out Pleasantville High School in a tight two round match.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
102019_spt_calvolleyball
On October 19th, 2019, in Galloway at Stockton University, the CAL Girls Volleyball tournament was held with Cedar Creek High School edging out Pleasantville High School in a tight two round match.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
102019_spt_calvolleyball
On October 19th, 2019, in Galloway at Stockton University, the CAL Girls Volleyball tournament was held with Cedar Creek High School edging out Pleasantville High School in a tight two round match.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
102019_spt_calvolleyball
On October 19th, 2019, in Galloway at Stockton University, the CAL Girls Volleyball tournament was held with Cedar Creek High School edging out Pleasantville High School in a tight two round match.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
102019_spt_calvolleyball
On October 19th, 2019, in Galloway at Stockton University, the CAL Girls Volleyball tournament was held with Cedar Creek High School edging out Pleasantville High School in a tight two round match.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
102019_spt_calvolleyball
On October 19th, 2019, in Galloway at Stockton University, the CAL Girls Volleyball tournament was held with Cedar Creek High School edging out Pleasantville High School in a tight two round match.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
102019_spt_calvolleyball
On October 19th, 2019, in Galloway at Stockton University, the CAL Girls Volleyball tournament was held with Cedar Creek High School edging out Pleasantville High School in a tight two round match.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
102019_spt_calvolleyball
On October 19th, 2019, in Galloway at Stockton University, the CAL Girls Volleyball tournament was held with Cedar Creek High School edging out Pleasantville High School in a tight two round match.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
102019_spt_calvolleyball
On October 19th, 2019, in Galloway at Stockton University, the CAL Girls Volleyball tournament was held with Cedar Creek High School edging out Pleasantville High School in a tight two round match.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
102019_spt_calvolleyball
On October 19th, 2019, in Galloway at Stockton University, the CAL Girls Volleyball tournament was held with Cedar Creek High School edging out Pleasantville High School in a tight two round match.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
102019_spt_calvolleyball
On October 19th, 2019, in Galloway at Stockton University, the CAL Girls Volleyball tournament was held with Cedar Creek High School edging out Pleasantville High School in a tight two round match.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
102019_spt_calvolleyball
On October 19th, 2019, in Galloway at Stockton University, the CAL Girls Volleyball tournament was held with Cedar Creek High School edging out Pleasantville High School in a tight two round match.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
102019_spt_calvolleyball
On October 19th, 2019, in Galloway at Stockton University, the CAL Girls Volleyball tournament was held with Cedar Creek High School edging out Pleasantville High School in a tight two round match.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
102019_spt_calvolleyball
On October 19th, 2019, in Galloway at Stockton University, the CAL Girls Volleyball tournament was held with Cedar Creek High School edging out Pleasantville High School in a tight two round match. CCHS #23 Ella Crawford.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
102019_spt_calvolleyball
On October 19th, 2019, in Galloway at Stockton University, the CAL Girls Volleyball tournament was held with Cedar Creek High School edging out Pleasantville High School in a tight two round match.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
102019_spt_calvolleyball
On October 19th, 2019, in Galloway at Stockton University, the CAL Girls Volleyball tournament was held with Cedar Creek High School edging out Pleasantville High School in a tight two round match.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
102019_spt_calvolleyball
On October 19th, 2019, in Galloway at Stockton University, the CAL Girls Volleyball tournament was held with Cedar Creek High School edging out Pleasantville High School in a tight two round match.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
102019_spt_calvolleyball
Cedar Creek’s Amanda Purdy (25) and Angelina Cox (34) rise up to defend a strike from Pleasantville’s Shania Watkins during the Cape-Atlantic League Tournament championship match Saturday at Stockton University in Galloway Township. A photo gallery from the match is attached to this story at
HSLive.me.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
102019_spt_calvolleyball
On October 19th, 2019, in Galloway at Stockton University, the CAL Girls Volleyball tournament was held with Cedar Creek High School edging out Pleasantville High School in a tight two round match.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
102019_spt_calvolleyball
Cedar Creek junior libero Kylie Ackerman holds the Cape-Atlantic League Tournament championship trophy
Saturday after the Pirates beat Pleasantville 2-0 in the final at Stockton University in Galloway Township.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
102019_spt_calvolleyball
Cedar Creek junior girls volleyball player Kylie Ackerman hits the ball toward Pleasantville during Saturday's Cape-Atlantic League Tournament final at Stockton University in Galloway Township.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
102019_spt_calvolleyball
On October 19th, 2019, in Galloway at Stockton University, the CAL Girls Volleyball tournament was held with Cedar Creek High School edging out Pleasantville High School in a tight two round match.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
102019_spt_calvolleyball
On October 19th, 2019, in Galloway at Stockton University, the CAL Girls Volleyball tournament was held with Cedar Creek High School edging out Pleasantville High School in a tight two round match.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
102019_spt_calvolleyball
On October 19th, 2019, in Galloway at Stockton University, the CAL Girls Volleyball tournament was held with Cedar Creek High School edging out Pleasantville High School in a tight two round match.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
102019_spt_calvolleyball
On October 19th, 2019, in Galloway at Stockton University, the CAL Girls Volleyball tournament was held with Cedar Creek High School edging out Pleasantville High School in a tight two round match.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
102019_spt_calvolleyball
The Cedar Creek girls volleyball team won their second consecutive Cape-Atlantic League tournament this season.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
102019_spt_calvolleyball
On October 19th, 2019, in Galloway at Stockton University, the CAL Girls Volleyball tournament was held with Cedar Creek High School edging out Pleasantville High School in a tight two round match.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
102019_spt_calvolleyball
On October 19th, 2019, in Galloway at Stockton University, the CAL Girls Volleyball tournament was held with Cedar Creek High School edging out Pleasantville High School in a tight two round match.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
102019_spt_calvolleyball
On October 19th, 2019, in Galloway at Stockton University, the CAL Girls Volleyball tournament was held with Cedar Creek High School edging out Pleasantville High School in a tight two round match.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
102019_spt_calvolleyball
On October 19th, 2019, in Galloway at Stockton University, the CAL Girls Volleyball tournament was held with Cedar Creek High School edging out Pleasantville High School in a tight two round match.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
102019_spt_calvolleyball
On October 19th, 2019, in Galloway at Stockton University, the CAL Girls Volleyball tournament was held with Cedar Creek High School edging out Pleasantville High School in a tight two round match. PHS #3 Rosa Gil-Hernandez returns a volley.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
102019_spt_calvolleyball
On October 19th, 2019, in Galloway at Stockton University, the CAL Girls Volleyball tournament was held with Cedar Creek High School edging out Pleasantville High School in a tight two round match.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
102019_spt_calvolleyball
On October 19th, 2019, in Galloway at Stockton University, the CAL Girls Volleyball tournament was held with Cedar Creek High School edging out Pleasantville High School in a tight two round match. Cedar Creek #1 Kylie Ackerman with a serve.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
102019_spt_calvolleyball
On October 19th, 2019, in Galloway at Stockton University, the CAL Girls Volleyball tournament was held with Cedar Creek High School edging out Pleasantville High School in a tight two round match.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
102019_spt_calvolleyball
On October 19th, 2019, in Galloway at Stockton University, the CAL Girls Volleyball tournament was held with Cedar Creek High School edging out Pleasantville High School in a tight two round match.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
102019_spt_calvolleyball
On October 19th, 2019, in Galloway at Stockton University, the CAL Girls Volleyball tournament was held with Cedar Creek High School edging out Pleasantville High School in a tight two round match.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
102019_spt_calvolleyball
On October 19th, 2019, in Galloway at Stockton University, the CAL Girls Volleyball tournament was held with Cedar Creek High School edging out Pleasantville High School in a tight two round match. PHS #3 Rosa Gil-Hernandez sets up a volley.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
102019_spt_calvolleyball
On October 19th, 2019, in Galloway at Stockton University, the CAL Girls Volleyball tournament was held with Cedar Creek High School edging out Pleasantville High School in a tight two round match.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
102019_spt_calvolleyball
On October 19th, 2019, in Galloway at Stockton University, the CAL Girls Volleyball tournament was held with Cedar Creek High School edging out Pleasantville High School in a tight two round match.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
102019_spt_calvolleyball
On October 19th, 2019, in Galloway at Stockton University, the CAL Girls Volleyball tournament was held with Cedar Creek High School edging out Pleasantville High School in a tight two round match.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
102019_spt_calvolleyball
On October 19th, 2019, in Galloway at Stockton University, the CAL Girls Volleyball tournament was held with Cedar Creek High School edging out Pleasantville High School in a tight two round match.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
102019_spt_calvolleyball
On October 19th, 2019, in Galloway at Stockton University, the CAL Girls Volleyball tournament was held with Cedar Creek High School edging out Pleasantville High School in a tight two round match.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
102019_spt_calvolleyball
On October 19th, 2019, in Galloway at Stockton University, the CAL Girls Volleyball tournament was held with Cedar Creek High School edging out Pleasantville High School in a tight two round match. (l-r) PHS #17 Yancely Hernandez defends against CCHS #25 Amanda Purdy.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
102019_spt_calvolleyball
On October 19th, 2019, in Galloway at Stockton University, the CAL Girls Volleyball tournament was held with Cedar Creek High School edging out Pleasantville High School in a tight two round match. PHS #13 Shania Watkins eyeing up a strike.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
102019_spt_calvolleyball
On October 19th, 2019, in Galloway at Stockton University, the CAL Girls Volleyball tournament was held with Cedar Creek High School edging out Pleasantville High School in a tight two round match.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
102019_spt_calvolleyball
On October 19th, 2019, in Galloway at Stockton University, the CAL Girls Volleyball tournament was held with Cedar Creek High School edging out Pleasantville High School in a tight two round match.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
102019_spt_calvolleyball
On October 19th, 2019, in Galloway at Stockton University, the CAL Girls Volleyball tournament was held with Cedar Creek High School edging out Pleasantville High School in a tight two round match.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
102019_spt_calvolleyball
On October 19th, 2019, in Galloway at Stockton University, the CAL Girls Volleyball tournament was held with Cedar Creek High School edging out Pleasantville High School in a tight two round match.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
102019_spt_calvolleyball
On October 19th, 2019, in Galloway at Stockton University, the CAL Girls Volleyball tournament was held with Cedar Creek High School edging out Pleasantville High School in a tight two round match.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
102019_spt_calvolleyball
On October 19th, 2019, in Galloway at Stockton University, the CAL Girls Volleyball tournament was held with Cedar Creek High School edging out Pleasantville High School in a tight two round match.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
102019_spt_calvolleyball
On October 19th, 2019, in Galloway at Stockton University, the CAL Girls Volleyball tournament was held with Cedar Creek High School edging out Pleasantville High School in a tight two round match.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
102019_spt_calvolleyball
On October 19th, 2019, in Galloway at Stockton University, the CAL Girls Volleyball tournament was held with Cedar Creek High School edging out Pleasantville High School in a tight two round match.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
102019_spt_calvolleyball
On October 19th, 2019, in Galloway at Stockton University, the CAL Girls Volleyball tournament was held with Cedar Creek High School edging out Pleasantville High School in a tight two round match. PHS #17 Yancely Hernandez druring a rally in the last minutes of the game.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
102019_spt_calvolleyball
On October 19th, 2019, in Galloway at Stockton University, the CAL Girls Volleyball tournament was held with Cedar Creek High School edging out Pleasantville High School in a tight two round match.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
102019_spt_calvolleyball
On October 19th, 2019, in Galloway at Stockton University, the CAL Girls Volleyball tournament was held with Cedar Creek High School edging out Pleasantville High School in a tight two round match. PHS #13 Shania Watkins.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
102019_spt_calvolleyball
On October 19th, 2019, in Galloway at Stockton University, the CAL Girls Volleyball tournament was held with Cedar Creek High School edging out Pleasantville High School in a tight two round match.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
102019_spt_calvolleyball
On October 19th, 2019, in Galloway at Stockton University, the CAL Girls Volleyball tournament was held with Cedar Creek High School edging out Pleasantville High School in a tight two round match.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
102019_spt_calvolleyball
On October 19th, 2019, in Galloway at Stockton University, the CAL Girls Volleyball tournament was held with Cedar Creek High School edging out Pleasantville High School in a tight two round match.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
102019_spt_calvolleyball
On October 19th, 2019, in Galloway at Stockton University, the CAL Girls Volleyball tournament was held with Cedar Creek High School edging out Pleasantville High School in a tight two round match.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Contact Guy Gargan: 609-272-7210 GGargan@pressofac.com
Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.