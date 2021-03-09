 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Stockton volleyball sweeps William Paterson
0 comments

Stockton volleyball sweeps William Paterson

{{featured_button_text}}
Carousel Sports Stockton icon.jpg

The Stockton University women's volleyball team improved to 3-0with a 3-0 New Jersey Athletic Conference win over William Paterson University on Tuesday in Wayne.

The set scores were 25-13, 25-15 and 25-13.

Julie Kohlhoff led the Ospreys with a match-high 11 kills, and Franceska Gustave and Haley Green each had 10. Gustave, Emily Sulllivan and freshman Aubrey Rentzel each had two aces. Sullivan had 19 assists, and Rentzel added 14 assists and seven digs. Sophia Marziello and Christie Louer had seven and six digs, respectively.

The Ospreys trailed 9-8 in the first set but reeled off nine straight points to take control. Stockton took an early 5-0 lead in the second set. The Ospreys trailed 6-5 in the third set but then put together eight consecutive points.

For the Pioneers (0-3), Dakota Apicella led with nine kills and 10 digs, and Kyla Sebello added 17 assists and six digs.

Stockton will host Kean University at 7 p.m. Thursday.

Contact Guy Gargan: 609-272-7210

GGargan@pressofac.com

0 comments

Tags

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Watch Now: Related Video

Tennis: Djokovic wins record-extending ninth Australian Open

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

I’ve been at The Press since January of 1983. I cover all sports in general, but mostly lifeguard racing, and high school field hockey, football, swimming, basketball, crew, baseball and softball.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News