Rylee Getter scored her first goal of the season to lead the Stockton University women's soccer team to a 5-0 victory over Centenary in a nonconference game Wednesday.
Getter is an Absegami High School graduate.
Erica Dietz scored twice for the Ospreys (4-0-2), who led 2-0 at halftime. Abby Litwin, and Carissa Goodwin each scored once. Stockton outshot Centenary 25-1.
The win was Stockton's third straight shutout. The Ospreys have not allowed a goal in 274 minutes.
Field hockey: Stockton won its fourth straight game Wednesday with a 5-1 victory over Albright in a nonconference game.
Allie Palumbo scored twice and added an assist for the Ospreys (4-2). Kirsten Bailey scored once and had an assist. Jenna Fiorito and Ameera Bilgrami each scored once. Carlee Thompson and Miana Alessandroni each had an assist. Hannah Ayari-Dias made eight saves.
Stockton outshot Albright 18-16. Chelsea Johnson the lone goal for Albright.
