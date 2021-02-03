 Skip to main content
Stockton three-sport athlete wins state woman of the year honor
Stockton three-sport athlete wins state woman of the year honor

Stockton University senior Charlotte Leon, a three-sport athlete at the schools, was chosen as the Woman of the Year by the New Jersey Association for Intercollegiate Athletics for Women, the school announced Wednesday.

Leon, who competes in women's volleyball in the fall, indoor track and field in the winter, and outdoor track and field in the spring, was to be honored as part of a virtual awards ceremony presented by the NJAIAW in conjunction with the 35th annual National Girls & Women Day on Wednesday.

During the 2019 outdoor track & field season, Leon won the conference title in the hammer throw, collecting an NJAC first-team accolade in the event as well as honorable mention in the discus.

Leon was voted to the NJAC second team during the 2019 volleyball season in which she finished second on the team with 286 kills. She helped Stockton win the NJAC championship, advance to the second round of the NCAA Tournament and post a 31-4 record.

Leon, from Northport, New York, is currently practicing with both the Stockton volleyball and track teams and could potentially compete in each sport this semester if New Jersey Athletic Conference plans to play a modified spring volleyball schedule and outdoor track season.

Leon, an environmental science major at Stockton, has qualified for the NJAC All-Academic Team in both of her years of eligibility thus far, with one more opportunity coming at the conclusion of this academic year.

Charlotte Leon headshot

LEON

Charlotte Leon, Stockton volleyball and track

