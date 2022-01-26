Stockton sweeps tight NJAC basketball games from Rowan

"I just like big games," Campbell said. "I believe us working hard in practice will make it an easier game for us."

Flanders made a 3 with 1 minute, 24 seconds left to give the Ospreys a 91-88 lead. Campbell grabbed a defensive rebound on the other end, and Kadian Dawkins made a free throw to extend the lead to 92-88.

Flanders made both of his free-throw attempts with six seconds remaining to cap the scoring. There were 19 lead changes and 11 ties.

Dawkins scored 20, grabbed six rebounds and made three 3s.

Stockton played good competition early in the season and was in many close games. All that experience helped Wednesday.

"I'm glad I was able to get out there and put those points up there and help my team get the win," said Flanders, who noted teammate Luciano Lubrano (Ocean City) will miss the rest of the season with an injury. "He is a great shooter, and I knew went he went down the shoes needed to be filled."

Stockton has scored fewer than 70 points just three times this season. They have scored more than 90 three times, including a 113-56 win over Rutgers-Camden on Nov. 23. Stockton averages 79.88 points per game.