Stockton sweeps tight NJAC basketball games from Rowan

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — The New Jersey Athletic Conference men's basketball tournament is set to start Feb. 19, and Stockton University is on pace to earn the top seed.
The Ospreys took another step closer to clinching that Wednesday night.
In an intense, back-and-forth game, Kyion Flanders made five 3s and scored a game-high 31 points to lead Stockton to a 96-91 victory over longtime rival Rowan University in an NJAC game Wednesday night. It was the Ospreys' fourth straight win in what has been a very successful season.
Stockton (15-3, 10-2) holds first place in the conference with seven regular-season games remaining. Rutgers-Newark (12-6, 9-3) is second, Rowan (15-4, 8-4) third.
Earning that cushion gave the Ospreys the tiebreaker with the Profs. Stockton also defeated Rowan 98-69 on Dec. 1. All the games of the past few weeks had been leading up to this game, said Flanders, a Wildwood High School graduate.
"We knew (the Profs) were going to come out with energy," said Flanders, who added four rebounds. "Rowan is a good team, well-coached, so we just had to come (Wednesday) prepared. … And preparation comes from practicing hard."
And preparation is the key to their success, said junior DJ Campbell, a Vineland graduate. The guard noted the entire team buys into the coaching staff and is focused on improving and getting ready for each game. Campbell scored 24 points, including four 3s, and grabbed seven rebounds.
"I just like big games," Campbell said. "I believe us working hard in practice will make it an easier game for us."
Flanders made a 3 with 1 minute, 24 seconds left to give the Ospreys a 91-88 lead. Campbell grabbed a defensive rebound on the other end, and Kadian Dawkins made a free throw to extend the lead to 92-88.
Flanders made both of his free-throw attempts with six seconds remaining to cap the scoring. There were 19 lead changes and 11 ties.
Dawkins scored 20, grabbed six rebounds and made three 3s.
Stockton played good competition early in the season and was in many close games. All that experience helped Wednesday.
"I'm glad I was able to get out there and put those points up there and help my team get the win," said Flanders, who noted teammate Luciano Lubrano (Ocean City) will miss the rest of the season with an injury. "He is a great shooter, and I knew went he went down the shoes needed to be filled."
Stockton has scored fewer than 70 points just three times this season. They have scored more than 90 three times, including a 113-56 win over Rutgers-Camden on Nov. 23. Stockton averages 79.88 points per game.
"We still have a lot of work to do," Ospreys coach Scott Bittner said. "We had some hiccups early in the year because we thought we arrived. You don't make a legacy early or in the middle of the season. We still have that work to do. You build up to that."
Falanders agreed, adding that their losses came because "we became complacent, and got a little cocky because we had a good record."
"But it takes one loss to really show you where you are at," Flanders said.
Bittner called Flanders "our heart and soul."
Stockton led 44-42 at halftime Wednesday but trailed 53-49 early in second quarter. The Ospreys then went on 10-5 run to go up 59-58. The Profs led 77-75 with 4:54 left, but Stockton never stopped battling.
Stockton went 20 for 29 from the free-throw line. Rowan was 9 for 10. And that was one of the keys to the game, Bittner said. Rowan committed too many fouls, and Stockton capitalized. Another key: Rowan attempted 43 3s, and only made 14 (32.6%).
Stockton shot 12 for 29 (41.4%) from beyond the arc.
"It was a really, really great game both ways," Bittner said. "(The Profs) are really, really talented. We liked the way we defended and rebounded. We like the way we do things."
Now, the Ospreys need to maintain their success the rest of the season, Campbell said. Stockton next travels to Montclair State at 1 p.m. Saturday and will play at The College of New Jersey at 8 p.m. Feb. 2. The team will then have three straight home games.
"Just staying humble," Campbell said. "Coming to practice with a purpose, and getting better."
Five Rowan players scored in double figures, led by Hafeez Melvin with 23. Marcellus Ross (St. Joseph) added 18. Arian Azemi contributed 14 points, and Andrew Seager and Josh Wright (Cape May Tech) each scored 11.
Big win for Stockton women
Jordyn Madigan made two crucial 3-points late in the fourth quarter to lead the Ospreys to a 67-64 victory over Rowan in an NJAC game. The sophomore guard finished with four 3s and 12 points.
Stockton led 36-20 at halftime.
In the third quarter, the Profs outscored the Ospreys 20-16 to cut its deficit to 52-40. The Profs went on a 12-2 run to start the fourth. With 4 minutes, 30 seconds remaining, Rowan senior Grace Marshall scored to tied the game 54-54. But the Ospreys regained the lead 55-54 after Nalya Hill made a free throw.
With 1:41 left, Madigan made a 3 to extended the lead to 58-54. Rowan climbed back to tie it 58-58, but Madigan again hit a 3-pointer with 50 seconds left to make the score 61-58.
Stockton went 6 for 10 from the line down the stretch to seal the victory.
It was the Ospreys' third win in their last four games. Stockton improved to 8-10 (6-6 NJAC). Rowan, which suffered its second straight loss, fell to 11-7 (9-3). Rowan defeated the Ospreys 53-45 on Dec. 1.
Stockton closed out the first quarter Wednesday on a 15-6 run and led 17-8. Emma Morrone scored seven in the opening 10 minutes. The Ospreys continued that dominance in the second and soon led 28-12. After Madigan's 3 with 44 seconds left in the first half, Stockton led 36-18.
But the Profs started strong in the fourth, and soon the Ospreys only led 52-45, their smallest lead since the first quarter. Rowan junior Savanna Holt (Ocean City) made a 3 to make the score 54-50.
Madison LaRossa scored a game-high 22 points, including four 3s, for Stockton. Morrone added 14 points and eight rebounds. Hill scored eight and grabbed eight rebounds. Ionyonia Alves (Oakcrest) grabbed six rebounds and scored four. Jaiden Harris (Our Lady of Mercy) scored four.
Grace Sacco (Ocean City) added six assists.
Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217
Twitter @ACPressMulranen
