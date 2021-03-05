Stockton sweeps Rutgers-Camden in volleyball

The Stockton University women’s volleyball team swept host Rutgers-Camden 3-0 on Thursday night in a New Jersey Athletic Conference match.
The set scores were 25-8, 25-16 and 25-20.
Stockton’s Haley Green and Christie Louer each had 10 kills for the Ospreys, who improved to 2-0 overall and in the conference.
Emily Sullivan led in assists with 34, and Sophia Marziello had 12 digs. Franceska Gustave added seven kills and three blocks.
Stockton dominated the first set with 13 kills, including three by Green. The second set was tied at 12-12 until the Ospreys closed it with a 13-4 run. The Ospreys also had 13 kills in the second set, including five by Green and four by Louer.
Set three was tied at 18-18 until Stockton ended the match with a 7-2 run. Gustave and Louer had four kills each in the set.
For the Scarlet Raptors (1-1 overall and NJAC), Devyn Cobb and Isabella Choice had six kills each, and Brinn Hassan led in assists with 24.
Stockton travels to William Paterson University in Wayne for a 6 p.m. match Tuesday.
