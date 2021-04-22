Stockton suffers second consecutive defeat in loss to Rutgers-Camden

The Rutgers University-Camden baseball team scored 11 runs in the first three innings en route to a 15-12 victory over Stockton in a New Jersey Athletic Conference game Thursday.
It was the Ospreys’ second straight loss.
Stockton scored seven in its bottom half of the seventh, including being gifted three consecutive bases-loaded walks. But the Ospreys would be held scoreless in the final two innings.
Stockton fell to 6-9 (4-7 NJAC).
Marco Meleo, John Perrino, Luke Fabrizzi, Sam Nieves and Garrett DeMarrais each scored two runs. DeMarrais, Fabrizzi, Jahi Williams, Mike Costanzo and Derek Sarapuchi each had two RBIs. Stockton went through five pitchers, the longest going just 21/3 innings. Rutgers outhit Stockton 16-12.
Stockton will host Rutgers-Camden at 3:30 p.m. Friday.
