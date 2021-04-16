 Skip to main content
Stockton splits doubleheader with TCNJ
The Stockton University baseball team split its New Jersey Athletic Conference doubleheader with The College of New Jersey on Friday, losing 6-3 and then winning 5-4.

In the second game, the Ospreys scored two runs in the sixth inning and three in the seventh inning. Aaron Winsker earned the win, pitching eight innings and striking out four. He walked one. John Perrino had two hits and scored tice for Stockton (5-7, 3-5 NJAC). Garrett DeMarrais went 2 for 3 and three RBIs. Rico Viani, Evan Geisler and Luke Fabrizzi each scored a run.

In the first game, the Ospreys had seven hits, including doubles by Marco Meleo, Fabrizzi and Jahi Williams. DeMarrais hit a home run in the ninth inning. Rico Viani took the loss. He pitched 51/3 innings and struck out five.

Stockton will host Ramapo College in a doubleheader at 11:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

Track and field: Stockton hosted the Stockton Invitational III on Friday.

Absegami High School graduate Daniel Do won the men’s 300-meter run in 8 minutes, 50.14 seconds. Kevin Simpson won the 400 hurdles in 58.43. Kyle Navalance won the 3,000 steeplechase in 10:03.03. For the women, the Ospreys’ Jessie Klenk won the 3,000 in 10:46.63. Rachael Leyrer won the 100 hurdles (16.34). Erin Cannon won the 400 hurdles (1:09.52). Olivia Harris was second (1:12.49). Charlotte Leon won the discus with a throw of 36.55 meters.

Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217

PMulranen@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMulranen

