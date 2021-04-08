Stockton sophomore Ionyonia Alves grabs NJAC honor

Stockton University women’s basketball player Ionyonia Alves was named a New Jersey Athletic Conference honorable mention for the shortened season, the university announced Thursday.

The Oakcrest High School graduate received the all-conference honors for the first time in her career, playing in all six games and starting four. Alves averaged eight points and 7.2 rebounds, which tied the team high and was seventh in the NJAC.

The Mays Landing resident averaged 1.2 blocks per game, fifth in the conference. The sophomore added six steals, shot .407% from the field and averaged 22.8 minutes per game.

Alves recorded her third career double-double Feb. 12, scoring 11 points and grabbing 10 rebounds against eventual NJAC champion New Jersey City. It was her best performance of the season, the release said.

Baseball: Kean’s Nolan Rowan pitched a no-hitter in nine innings as the host Cougars beat Stockton 4-0. Rowan (1-0) struck out five and walked five, and Kean committed one error.

Kean improved to 6-6 overall and 1-2 in the NJAC, and the Ospreys dropped to 3-4 overall and 1-2 in the conference.