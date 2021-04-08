Stockton sophomore Ionyonia Alves grabs NJAC honor

Stockton University women’s basketball player Ionyonia Alves was named a New Jersey Athletic Conference honorable mention for the shortened season, the university announced Thursday.
The Oakcrest High School graduate received the all-conference honors for the first time in her career, playing in all six games and starting four. Alves averaged eight points and 7.2 rebounds, which tied the team high and was seventh in the NJAC.
The Mays Landing resident averaged 1.2 blocks per game, fifth in the conference. The sophomore added six steals, shot .407% from the field and averaged 22.8 minutes per game.
Alves recorded her third career double-double Feb. 12, scoring 11 points and grabbing 10 rebounds against eventual NJAC champion New Jersey City. It was her best performance of the season, the release said.
Baseball: Kean’s Nolan Rowan pitched a no-hitter in nine innings as the host Cougars beat Stockton 4-0. Rowan (1-0) struck out five and walked five, and Kean committed one error.
Kean improved to 6-6 overall and 1-2 in the NJAC, and the Ospreys dropped to 3-4 overall and 1-2 in the conference.
Kean’s Michael Medvetz hit a solo homer in the fourth inning to make it 1-0. In the seventh, the Cougars got an RBI single from Christian Pellone, and a fielder’s choice made it 3-0. Medvetz scored on a wild pitch in the eighth.
Stockton pitcher Phil DeMarco (0-1) took the loss, working seven innings. He allowed three runs on eight hits and two walks, striking out three. Reliever Jason Horowitz went one inning and allowed a run on two hits and a walk.
Stockton will host Kean at 3:30 p.m. Friday in Galloway Township.
Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217
Twitter @ACPressMulranen
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.