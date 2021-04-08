 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Stockton sophomore Ionyonia Alves grabs NJAC honor
0 comments

Stockton sophomore Ionyonia Alves grabs NJAC honor

{{featured_button_text}}
Carousel Sports Stockton icon.jpg

Stockton University women’s basketball player Ionyonia Alves was named a New Jersey Athletic Conference honorable mention for the shortened season, the university announced Thursday.

The Oakcrest High School graduate received the all-conference honors for the first time in her career, playing in all six games and starting four. Alves averaged eight points and 7.2 rebounds, which tied the team high and was seventh in the NJAC.

The Mays Landing resident averaged 1.2 blocks per game, fifth in the conference. The sophomore added six steals, shot .407% from the field and averaged 22.8 minutes per game.

Alves recorded her third career double-double Feb. 12, scoring 11 points and grabbing 10 rebounds against eventual NJAC champion New Jersey City. It was her best performance of the season, the release said.

Baseball: Kean’s Nolan Rowan pitched a no-hitter in nine innings as the host Cougars beat Stockton 4-0. Rowan (1-0) struck out five and walked five, and Kean committed one error.

Kean improved to 6-6 overall and 1-2 in the NJAC, and the Ospreys dropped to 3-4 overall and 1-2 in the conference.

Kean’s Michael Medvetz hit a solo homer in the fourth inning to make it 1-0. In the seventh, the Cougars got an RBI single from Christian Pellone, and a fielder’s choice made it 3-0. Medvetz scored on a wild pitch in the eighth.

Stockton pitcher Phil DeMarco (0-1) took the loss, working seven innings. He allowed three runs on eight hits and two walks, striking out three. Reliever Jason Horowitz went one inning and allowed a run on two hits and a walk.

Stockton will host Kean at 3:30 p.m. Friday in Galloway Township.

+1 
Ionyonia Alves headshot

ALVES

Stockton University women's basketball player Ionyonia Alves

​Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217

PMulranen@pressofac.com 

Twitter @ACPressMulranen

0 comments

Tags

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Watch Now: Related Video

Keith Hernandez cat 'emergency' overshadows Mets' first homer of season

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News