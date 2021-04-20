 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Stockton softball sweeps Rutgers-Camden in doubleheader
0 comments

Stockton softball sweeps Rutgers-Camden in doubleheader

{{featured_button_text}}
Carousel Sports Stockton icon.jpg

The Stockton University softball team extended its win streak to three games Tuesday with a sweep of a doubleheader over Rutgers-Camden in Galloway Township.

The Ospreys (5-13, 5-9 NJAC) won 4-0 and 4-3. Angie Dunphy led the Ospreys with four hits on the day.

In the opening game, Stockton scored all its runs in the fourth inning. Freshman Jenna Patterson reached on an error, Liani Ortiz was hit by a pitch and rookie Megan Dignam also reached on an error allowing Patterson to score.

Pinch hitter Megan McManus (Mainland Regional) singled, advancing the runners. Madison Kelly then ripped a two-RBI single for a 3-0 lead. A Scarlet Raptor miscue allowed the fourth run to score.

Marissa Semeraro got the win with a seven-inning complete game, her second shutout of the season. The senior struck out three.

In the second game, Dunphy had three hits and drove in two runs. Ortiz had two hits, including a double, and Dignam had two RBIs.

Stevie Unger tossed her third complete game of the year, striking out three.

Rutgers-Camden fell to 5-9 and 5-7 in the NJAC.

The Ospreys will next travel to Ramapo for a 1 p.m. Saturday game.

Contact Mark Melhorn: 609-272-7179

MMelhorn@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMelhorn

0 comments

Tags

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Watch Now: Related Video

Ralph Lauren unveils new Team USA uniforms

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Production Director

Started at The Press in 1993 as an Ocean County reporter. Moved to the copy desk in 1994 until taking over as editor of At The Shore in 1995. Became deputy sports editor in 2004 and was promoted to sports editor in 2007.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Rutgers football: What to watch for as Scarlet Knights' spring practices finally begin
College

Rutgers football: What to watch for as Scarlet Knights' spring practices finally begin

It's finally time for Rutgers to take the practice field. The Scarlet Knights didn't get the chance to start their spring practices last year because of the pandemic, and they were on the verge of beginning this year's sessions earlier this month until a rise in positive COVID-19 tests forced the program into a pause. But the pause is over and Rutgers will be on the field this week to begin ...

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News