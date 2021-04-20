Stockton softball sweeps Rutgers-Camden in doubleheader

The Stockton University softball team extended its win streak to three games Tuesday with a sweep of a doubleheader over Rutgers-Camden in Galloway Township.

The Ospreys (5-13, 5-9 NJAC) won 4-0 and 4-3. Angie Dunphy led the Ospreys with four hits on the day.

In the opening game, Stockton scored all its runs in the fourth inning. Freshman Jenna Patterson reached on an error, Liani Ortiz was hit by a pitch and rookie Megan Dignam also reached on an error allowing Patterson to score.

Pinch hitter Megan McManus (Mainland Regional) singled, advancing the runners. Madison Kelly then ripped a two-RBI single for a 3-0 lead. A Scarlet Raptor miscue allowed the fourth run to score.

Marissa Semeraro got the win with a seven-inning complete game, her second shutout of the season. The senior struck out three.

In the second game, Dunphy had three hits and drove in two runs. Ortiz had two hits, including a double, and Dignam had two RBIs.

Stevie Unger tossed her third complete game of the year, striking out three.

Rutgers-Camden fell to 5-9 and 5-7 in the NJAC.

The Ospreys will next travel to Ramapo for a 1 p.m. Saturday game.

