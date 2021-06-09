Stockton soccer players LeDonne, Reszkowski earn academic honors

Stockton University seniors Salena LeDonne and Kiersten Reszkowski were both voted to the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) Academic All-District 2 Women's Soccer Team on Tuesday.
LeDonne, from Parsippany, Morris County, was a communications major with a 3.82 GPA. Reszkowski, from Freehold Township, Monmouth County, was a health science major with a 3.97 GPA.
Both were key contributors to the Ospreys going 3-2-2 in the shortened season this spring. Both were named New Jersey Athletic Conference first-team all-stars. LeDonne, a forward, led the Ospreys with two goals and added an assist. Reszkowski, a defender, had two assists and a game-winning goal.
— John Russo
