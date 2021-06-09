 Skip to main content
Stockton soccer players LeDonne, Reszkowski earn academic honors
Stockton

Stockton University seniors Salena LeDonne and Kiersten Reszkowski were both voted to the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) Academic All-District 2 Women's Soccer Team on Tuesday.

LeDonne, from Parsippany, Morris County, was a communications major with a 3.82 GPA. Reszkowski, from Freehold Township, Monmouth County, was a health science major with a 3.97 GPA.

Both were key contributors to the Ospreys going 3-2-2 in the shortened season this spring. Both were named New Jersey Athletic Conference first-team all-stars. LeDonne, a forward, led the Ospreys with two goals and added an assist. Reszkowski, a defender, had two assists and a game-winning goal. 

— John Russo

LeDONNE Stockton University women’s soccer player Salena LeDonne.
RESZKOWSKI Stockton University women’s soccer player Kiersten Reszkowski.
