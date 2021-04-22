Stockton soccer places five women, five men on all-NJAC teams

Five Stockton University women’s soccer players earned New Jersey Athletic Conference honors Wednesday for the spring 2021 season, including Millville High School graduate Sydney Williams.
Williams and seniors Salena LeDonne and Kiersten Reszkowski were selected to the NJAC first-team. Susan Porambo and Alexa Simonetti were each named to the second team. The five led Stockton this shortened season to a 3-2-2 record and the NJAC Tournament semifinals.
Williams, a junior, was named to the second team in 2019. She played in six of Stockton’s seven games, scoring once and recording five shots. Williams has started all 27 games in which she has played at Stockton. In her career, the Millville resident scored nine goals and added four assists for 22 points.
LeDonne and Reszkowski both earned their third career postseason honors and second consecutive first-team selection. Simonetti earned her second consecutive NJAC all-conference honor, while Porambo earned her first-career with an all-NJAC honor.
This season, LeDonne led the team with two goals, tying for second in the NJAC. She averaged 2.14 shots per game, which ranked fourth in the conference. For her career, LeDonne scored 24 goals and added 10 assists for 58 points.
Reszkowski tied for second in the NJAC with two assists and scored once. She anchored a defense that had a 0.54 goals-against average. Stockton posted 26 shutouts with Reszkowski on the field. For her career, she scored five goals and had six assists.
Porambo averaged 1.57 shots per game, ranking ninth in the NJAC. She started all seven games this season, with seven shots on net. For her career, Porambo has 13 goals and five assists.
Simonetti led the Stockton defense to four shutouts this season. She also started all seven games.
Men's soccer: St. Augustine graduate and freshman Owen Kitch was selected to the NJAC first team Thursday for the spring 2021 season. James McCombs joined Kitch on the first team, while Ervin Gjeli was named to the second team.
Stockton finished 3-3.
Dino Gromitsaris and Sebi Morrello were each named all-conference honorable mentions.
Kitch started all six games in the shortened season for the Ospreys, and was a force in front of the net on corner kicks. The 6-foot-6 defender led a defense that had three shutouts. McCombs, a junior, also anchored the defense.
Gjeli tied for the team lead in scoring with a goal and assist for three points, with his goal being the game-winner against Kean on March 17. Gromitsaris started all six games and played all 540 minutes. The goalkeeper posting a 1.00 goals against average, which ranked third in the NJAC. His three shutouts tied for the most in the conference.
Morrello, who transferred from Fairleigh Dickinson, also started each game at midfield. He was a big contributor on defense.
Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217
Twitter @ACPressMulranen
