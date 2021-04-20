Stockton shuts out Ramapo in tennis; women's lacrosse team falls

The Stockton University women's tennis team won all seven matches and added two forfeits to beat visiting Ramapo College 9-0 on Tuesday.

The Ospreys improved to 3-1 overall and in the New Jersey Athletic Conference. Ramapo dropped to 3-3 overall and in the conference.

Stockton’s Audrey van Schalkwyk scored a 6-0, 6-0 singles victory, and Cassidy Calimer (Absegami) won 6-1, 6-0. Sarb Devi (Absegami) won her match 6-2, 6-0. Elena Nunez won 6-3, 6-0, and Lily Muir scored a 6-0, 6-3 victory.

The doubles teams of Calimer and Nunez, and Devi and van Schalkwyk each won 8-0.

The Ospreys travel to Rutgers-Camden on Thursday for a 4 p.m. match.

Women's lacrosse: The Ospreys lost to visiting Rowan University 24-8 on Tuesday in Galloway Township.

Stockton dropped to 2-4 (0-4). Rowan improved to 3-5 (2-1).

Stockton junior Casey Shultz recorded her 100th career point during the game. She entered the game with 98 points and led the Ospreys with a goal and an assist for 101 career points. Jennifer Toal and Michelle Pascrell each scored two goals.

Ashley Lechliter topped the Profs with six goals and four assists and Elise Cohan had five goals.

Stockton ends the regular season by hosting Rutgers-Camden at 4 p.m. Saturday.

Contact Guy Gargan: 609-272-7210 GGargan@pressofac.com

