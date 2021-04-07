 Skip to main content
Stockton shuts out Kean, advances to NJAC semis
Stockton shuts out Kean, advances to NJAC semis

Stockton women's soccer

Stockton University women’s soccer player Salena LeDonne in action during the 2019 fall season. The senior forward from Parsippany says the unpredictability that comes with playing sports has helped her adapt to the changing circumstances of the past 12 months.

 Samantha Lynam, Stockton Athletics / Provided

The Stockton University women's soccer team scored two second-half goal en route to a 3-0 victory over Kean in the New Jersey Athletic Conference quarterfinals at G. Larry James Stadium in Galloway Township.

Salena LeDonne and Alexa Simonetti each scored in the second half for the Ospreys (3-1-2). In the first half, Heather Bertollo scored off a corner kick by Kiersten Reszkowski from only a couple yards off the goal line.

Stockton goalkeeper Kylee Sullivan made two saves as she recorded her second consecutive shutout and third of the season. Sullivan has not allowed a goal in the last 240 minutes, 12 seconds.

Stockton outshot the Cougars 16-3.

The third-seeded Ospreys will travel to second-seeded Montclair State at 11 a.m. Saturday for the semifinals. Stockton opened its season against Montclair, ending in a scoreless draw after two overtimes.

