Stockton sets COVID-related attendance policies for its home games

Stockton University has announced attendance policies for its home indoor sporting events.

The policies went into effect with the start of the new year.

Nobody with COVID symptoms, as defined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, should attend Stockton sporting events, the university said in its release. Anyone who has "been in close contact with someone who is positive for COVID-19 OR if they have tested positive for COVID-19 within the last 10 days" also should not attend, the university said.

All spectators at indoor games at Stockton will be required to wear a mask. Temperature screenings will be required for fans of all ages.

The university said adult spectators must show a photo ID and proof of full vaccination or a photo ID and proof of a negative PCR test within the past 72 hours or of an antigen test within the past 24 hours. A photo of a negative result will be required for a home antigen test.

Requirements for spectators ages 5-17: proof of full vaccination or proof of a a negative PCR test within the previous 72 hours or of an antigen test within the past 24 hours. A photo of a negative result will be required for a home antigen test.