Stockton sets COVID-related attendance policies for its home games

Stockton University has announced attendance policies for its home indoor sporting events.
The policies went into effect with the start of the new year.
Nobody with COVID symptoms, as defined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, should attend Stockton sporting events, the university said in its release. Anyone who has "been in close contact with someone who is positive for COVID-19 OR if they have tested positive for COVID-19 within the last 10 days" also should not attend, the university said.
All spectators at indoor games at Stockton will be required to wear a mask. Temperature screenings will be required for fans of all ages.
The university said adult spectators must show a photo ID and proof of full vaccination or a photo ID and proof of a negative PCR test within the past 72 hours or of an antigen test within the past 24 hours. A photo of a negative result will be required for a home antigen test.
Requirements for spectators ages 5-17: proof of full vaccination or proof of a a negative PCR test within the previous 72 hours or of an antigen test within the past 24 hours. A photo of a negative result will be required for a home antigen test.
The university said children ages 2 to 4 need to be masked and get a temperature screen.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.