Stockton senior Cooper Knorr keeps collecting accolades

Stockton University senior Cooper Knorr was named U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association Division III Men’s Cross Country National Athlete of the Week on Wednesday.
Knorr won the men’s race at the New Jersey Athletic Conference Championships last week, becoming just the second NJAC champion at Stockton. The senior won the 8-kilometer race in a personal-best 25 minutes, 33.2 seconds. He was also named Runner of the Week on Monday and was named to the NJAC first team.
Knorr also earned NJAC Runner of the Year.
The Manalapan High School graduate was named NJAC Runner of the Week on Monday.
