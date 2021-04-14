 Skip to main content
Stockton runner Daniel Do finishes as runner-up for Arthur Ashe Jr. award
Daniel Do, a Stockton University runner who is an Absegami High School graduate.

Stockton University senior and Absegami High School graduate Daniel Do was named first runner-up for the Arthur Ashe Jr. Male Athlete of the Year by the publication Diverse: Issues in Higher Education on Wednesday.

He finished as the national first runner-up to University of Miami (Florida) quarterback D’Eriq King.

Do competes year-round for the Ospreys as a member of the men’s cross country and track & field teams.

In March, Do was announced as one of four national semifinalists for the Male Athlete of the Year award and the Arthur Ashe Jr. Sports Scholars national sport winner for men’s cross country/track & field.

The Arthur Ashe Jr. Sports Scholar awards recognize outstanding minority men and women who have distinguished themselves academically and in athletics. In addition to their athletic ability, candidates must have a cumulative grade point average of at least 3.50, be at least a sophomore and be active on their campuses or in their communities.

Do has run for the Stockton men’s cross country team for the last four years and earned NJAC First Team honors three times (2017, 2019, 2021). He has two career race victories and 12 top-10 finishes in 22 cross country races at the college level.

Do has competed in 25 career races thus far for the Stockton indoor and outdoor track & field teams. He holds school records in the indoor 3,000-meter run and outdoor 5,000-meter run.

Academically, Do has a 4.0 GPA with a major in biochemistry/molecular biology, and he has earned his certification from the American Society of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology. Following the completion of his degree requirements at Stockton, Do is expected to pursue a doctorate in food science at Ohio State University.

Do graduated from Absegami in 2017. He was a first-team Press All-Star in cross country his senior year.

Daniel Do headshot

Do

Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City

 Edward Lea / Staff Photographer

