Stockton rowing to compete at Head of the Charles

The Stockton University women's rowing team will compete in the famous Head of the Charles Regatta this weekend in Boston.

The Ospreys will row in the women's collegiate eight and women's collegiate four races Sunday. Start times will be at 2:39 p.m. and 3:15 p.m., respectively.

The Head of the Charles, which started in 1965, will draw about 11,000 rowers this weekend to compete in the three-day event, which regularly attracts around 300,000 spectators.

“We’ve made significant progress with this young group of athletes in the five weeks since we started our season,” coach John Bancheri said in a news release. “I expect them to rise to their best performance to date and set the foundation to meet our goals in the spring.”

The Ospreys will be one of 40 teams competing in the women's eight. Most of the schools in that race are NCAA Division II and III.

Stockton competed in the eight race in 2019, placing 25th. There was no race in 2020 due to COVID-19.