Stockton rowing team posts best finish ever at Mid-Atlantic Rowing Championship
Stockton rowing team posts best finish ever at Mid-Atlantic Rowing Championship

Stockton rowing
Stockton Athletics / Provided

Stockton University posted its best finish ever at the Mid-Atlantic Rowing Conference Championship on Sunday by placing second at the regatta, which was held on Mercer Lake in Mercer County. The Ospreys’ previously highest finish was third in the 2019 MARC regatta, which was the last time the conference crowned a champion.

Stockton finished third in the varsity eight with a time of 7:14.42. The Ospreys were narrowly edged out of second place by Marietta by 1.31 seconds.

Lorelei Hendricks was the coxswain. Michaela Pope, Caitlyn Fogarty, Chloe Schulze (Pinelands Regional), Izabelle DelRoss (Cedar Creek), Gabrielle Eppright (Cape May Tech), Kayla Bokor, Olivia Hurley and Emily Culmone (Ocean City) rowed in the varsity eight.

Under the direction of coxswain Emily Thompson (Southern Regional), Stockton finished second in the second varsity eight in 7:55.69. Both eight races were won by Washington College (Md.), which is ranked 10th in NCAA Division III and won the overall MARC team championship for the eighth consecutive time.

Jany Anderson (Ocean City), Jamie Dubicki, Nicole Dube, Madelynn Schina, Carrie Alpin, Nadia LoPane (Absegami), Kara Yarrington and Laurel Flockhart rowed in the second varsity eight.

The Ospreys also finished third in the novice four, with a time of 9:46.94. Kelley Mason was the coxswain. Marcella Sacchetti (Absegami), Allison Reed, Emily Latshaw and Mary-Rose Kean were the rowers.

Stockton is scheduled to compete next in the Dad Vail Regatta on the Schuylkill River in Philadelphia on May 8.

