Stockton rowers compete at Head of the Charles Regatta in Boston

Stockton University rowers joined approximately 11,000 others from around the country at the Head of the Charles Regatta in Boston over the weekend.

In races on the Charles River that featured several top NCAA Division II and III crews, the D-3 Ospreys on Sunday finished 31st in the women's collegiate fours and 33rd in the eights.

In the collegiate-eights race, the Ospreys finished in 19 minutes, 5.730 seconds. The crew consisted of coxswain Lorelei Hendricks, Emily Culmone (Ocean City H.S.), Izabelle DelRoss (Cedar Creek H.S.) , Michaela Pope, Emily Latshaw, Madelynn Schina, Nicole Iatarola, Catherine Scott (Atlantic City H.S.) and Carrie Alpin. Culmone, DelRoss and Pope also competed for the Ospreys at the 2019 Head of the Charles.

Mercyhurst University, of Avery, Ohio, won in 17:16.794.

Competing for the Ospreys in the fours race were Anna Bailey, Allison Reed, Jordan Barikian (Lower Cape May Regional H.S.), Alexandra Kazan (OLMA) and coxswain Lydia Pool. They finished in 23:12.414.

The University of Calgary Rowing Club won in 18:34.740.

The regatta was a three-day event.

Stockton's fall season will conclude with the Head of the Schuylkill Regatta on Saturday in Philadelphia.

