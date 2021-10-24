Stockton rowers compete at Head of the Charles Regatta in Boston; tennis team wins fall finale

Stockton University rowers joined approximately 11,000 others from around the country at the Head of the Charles Regatta in Boston over the weekend.
In races on the Charles River that featured several top NCAA Division II and III crews, the D-3 Ospreys on Sunday finished 31st in the women's collegiate fours and 33rd in the eights.
In the collegiate-eights race, the Ospreys finished in 19 minutes, 5.730 seconds. The crew consisted of coxswain Lorelei Hendricks, Emily Culmone (Ocean City H.S.), Izabelle DelRoss (Cedar Creek H.S.) , Michaela Pope, Emily Latshaw, Madelynn Schina, Nicole Iatarola, Catherine Scott (Atlantic City H.S.) and Carrie Alpin. Culmone, DelRoss and Pope also competed for the Ospreys at the 2019 Head of the Charles.
Mercyhurst University, of Avery, Ohio, won in 17:16.794.
Competing for the Ospreys in the fours race were Anna Bailey, Allison Reed, Jordan Barikian (Lower Cape May Regional H.S.), Alexandra Kazan (OLMA) and coxswain Lydia Pool. They finished in 23:12.414.
The University of Calgary Rowing Club won in 18:34.740.
The regatta was a three-day event.
Stockton's fall season will conclude with the Head of the Schuylkill Regatta on Saturday in Philadelphia.
Tennis: The Ospreys won their fall season finale with a 6-3 victory over previously undefeated Baruch College.
The Ospreys won five of the six singles match against Baruch (10-1).
Elena Nunez and Audrey van Schalkwyk earned the Ospreys' their lone doubles point, winning 8-3 at No. 2. Nunez then completed her singles season 6-0 with a 6-0, 6-2 victory. Van Schalkwyk won her singles match 6-0, 6-0.
Having played for the Stockton golf team less than 48 hours earlier, Ocean City High School graduate Brynn Bowman won her match 6-0, 6-1.
Stockton freshmen Sophia Pasquale (Holy Spirit H.S.) and Kierstyn Fenimore also won at singles. Pasquale won 6-2, 6-0; Fenimore won 6-2, 6-3.
The Ospreys finished the fall semester 3-0 in dual matches and participated in one tournament. Their season will resume in the spring. The New Jersey Athletic Conference has shifted it's women's tennis schedule from the fall to the spring for the 2021-22 season.
