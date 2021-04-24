 Skip to main content
Stockton routs Keystone 31-0 in men's lacrosse
The Stockton University men’s lacrosse team scored 15 goals in the first quarter and overpowered visiting Keystone College 31-0 on Saturday.

Luc Swedlund led the Ospreys with five goals and had two assists. Eric Anderson added three goals, and Joey Tiernan, Ryan Anderson, Myles Ackerman, Reegan Capozzoli and Colin Hopkins had two each.

The Osprey upped their season mark to 5-1 and improved to 5-0 in the Colonial States Athletic Conference. Keystone dropped to 0-6 overall and in the CSAC.

Eric Lindskog, Colin Bernstein and Thomas Sullivan combined on the shutout, and Bernstein had to make one save.

