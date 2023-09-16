Stockton University women's cross country runner Kayla Kass topped a field of 133 runners Saturday at the 6K Osprey Open race in Galloway Township.

Kass, a sophomore, won by four seconds, finishing in 23 minutes, 2.51 seconds. It was her third win in a row.

The Stockton women totaled 66 points and placed second to Moravian University’s 49 in team scoring out of 16 teams.

The Stockton men’s team finished third out of 15 scoring teams in the 8K Osprey Open men’s race. Erik Ackerman, a Lower Cape May Regional High School graduate, placed sixth out of 132 runners in 25:56.87.

Moravian won the team title with 50 points. The California PennWest was second with 90 points, and Stockton was one back in third with 91.

Also in the women’s race, Stockton’s Guinevere Kennedy (24:20.03) and Maddy Valasek (24:34.43) placed 12th and 14th, respectively. The Ospreys had five runners in the top 20 as Megan Faucett finished 19th (24:54.41) and Olivia Harris was 20th (25:00.73).

The Stockton men’s team placed five runners in the top 25. Shane McDevitt was 15th (26:54.69), and Dalton Culleny (Cedar Creek) placed 22nd (27:25.96). Sam Tenenbaum finished 23rd for the Ospreys (27:27.66), and Dan Squicciarini was 25th (27:31.82).

Women’s volleyball: The Ospreys won two matches at the Neumann Knights Invitational in Aston, Pennsylvania, beating Messiah University 3-1 and topping host Neumann University 3-1. Stockton (7-5) has won five straight matches.

The set scores against Messiah were 21-26, 25-20, 32-30 and 25-21. The Ospreys beat Neumann 21-25, 27-25, 25-22 and 25-18.

Nicole Palmer led Stockton against Messiah with 19 kills and Kate Louer had 13 kills and nine digs. Regan Mendick added 27 assists, and Aubrey Rentzel had 22 assists. Freshman McKenna Ritchie contributed 24 digs and Teleyah Witherspoon had eight blocks.

In the victory over Neumann, Palmer had 20 kills, and Witherspoon added 10 kills and six blocks. Mendick had 25 assists, Ritche contributed 24 digs, and Rentzel had 18 assists, six digs and three aces.