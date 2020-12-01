Stockton 'Rocket League' team places third in east

The Stockton University “Rocket League” esports team placed third in the 2020 Eastern Conference Division of the North American Fall Collegiate Rocket League, the university announced Tuesday.
Geno Copertino of Brigantine, Vincent Nelson, of Bayville, Berkeley Township, and Brian Busse of Hazlet, Monmouth County, finished 11-4 during the regular season, with wins against Ohio State, North Carolina, South Florida, Florida Polytechnic and Waterloo in Ontario, Canada.
In the game against Florida Polytechnic, the Ospreys had a record-breaking win, scoring 13 goals on just 17 shots.
The trio also qualified for the CRL Wildcard Tournament, which is scheduled for a date to be determined later in December. Sixteen other teams advanced to the tournament and the top eight will earn a berth in the CRL National Championship.
Nelson, the team captain and a business major, said one highlight of the season for him was beating Northern Virginia Community College in the playoffs.
“They are a rival of ours in CRL and it means a lot to win a series against them in such (a) convincing manner,” Nelson said about NOVA in the release.
Stockton also competes in “Fortnite,” “League of Legends,” “Overwatch,” “Super Smash Brothers Ultimate” and “Hearthstone” in the Eastern College Athletic Conference.
But Stockton esports program manager Demetrios Roubos said the “Rocket League” team is the program’s most competitive.
“We have students participating in a variety of leagues including the Eastern College Athletic Conference,” Roubos said, “but our performance in the CRL really showcases top-tier ‘Rocket League’ play.”
Nelson started playing “Rocket League” about four years ago and enjoys the friendships with other players.
Nelson also qualified for the RLCS professional circuit Season 10.
“I like ‘Rocket League’ because it helps me meet a ton of wonderful people I would otherwise not have the chance of meeting,” he said. “I have a lot of good friends through the game at this point and that is invaluable to me.”
Contact: 609-272-7210
Twitter @ACPressMulranen
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.