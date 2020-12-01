Stockton 'Rocket League' team places third in east

The Stockton University “Rocket League” esports team placed third in the 2020 Eastern Conference Division of the North American Fall Collegiate Rocket League, the university announced Tuesday.

Geno Copertino of Brigantine, Vincent Nelson, of Bayville, Berkeley Township, and Brian Busse of Hazlet, Monmouth County, finished 11-4 during the regular season, with wins against Ohio State, North Carolina, South Florida, Florida Polytechnic and Waterloo in Ontario, Canada.

In the game against Florida Polytechnic, the Ospreys had a record-breaking win, scoring 13 goals on just 17 shots.

The trio also qualified for the CRL Wildcard Tournament, which is scheduled for a date to be determined later in December. Sixteen other teams advanced to the tournament and the top eight will earn a berth in the CRL National Championship.

Nelson, the team captain and a business major, said one highlight of the season for him was beating Northern Virginia Community College in the playoffs.

“They are a rival of ours in CRL and it means a lot to win a series against them in such (a) convincing manner,” Nelson said about NOVA in the release.