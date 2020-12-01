 Skip to main content
Stockton 'Rocket League' team places third in east
Stockton 'Rocket League' team places third in east

Stockton esports

Brigantine’s Geno Copertino, left, and Vincent Nelson of Bayville, are part of a three-player Stockton esports team that finished third in the National American Fall Collegiate Rocket League Eastern Conference Division. Brian Busse is also on the team.

 Stockton University / Provided

The Stockton University “Rocket League” esports team placed third in the 2020 Eastern Conference Division of the North American Fall Collegiate Rocket League, the university announced Tuesday.

Geno Copertino of Brigantine, Vincent Nelson, of Bayville, Berkeley Township, and Brian Busse of Hazlet, Monmouth County, finished 11-4 during the regular season, with wins against Ohio State, North Carolina, South Florida, Florida Polytechnic and Waterloo in Ontario, Canada.

In the game against Florida Polytechnic, the Ospreys had a record-breaking win, scoring 13 goals on just 17 shots.

The trio also qualified for the CRL Wildcard Tournament, which is scheduled for a date to be determined later in December. Sixteen other teams advanced to the tournament and the top eight will earn a berth in the CRL National Championship.

Nelson, the team captain and a business major, said one highlight of the season for him was beating Northern Virginia Community College in the playoffs.

“They are a rival of ours in CRL and it means a lot to win a series against them in such (a) convincing manner,” Nelson said about NOVA in the release.

Stockton also competes in “Fortnite,” “League of Legends,” “Overwatch,” “Super Smash Brothers Ultimate” and “Hearthstone” in the Eastern College Athletic Conference.

But Stockton esports program manager Demetrios Roubos said the “Rocket League” team is the program’s most competitive.

“We have students participating in a variety of leagues including the Eastern College Athletic Conference,” Roubos said, “but our performance in the CRL really showcases top-tier ‘Rocket League’ play.”

Nelson started playing “Rocket League” about four years ago and enjoys the friendships with other players.

Nelson also qualified for the RLCS professional circuit Season 10.

“I like ‘Rocket League’ because it helps me meet a ton of wonderful people I would otherwise not have the chance of meeting,” he said. “I have a lot of good friends through the game at this point and that is invaluable to me.”

Contact: 609-272-7210

PMulranen@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMulranen

