 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Stockton pole vaulters compete at NCAA meet; Lauren Preston finishes 5th
0 comments
Stockton track and field

Stockton pole vaulters compete at NCAA meet; Lauren Preston finishes 5th

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Stockton's University's Lauren Preston finished fifth in the women's pole vault Thursday to earn All-American status at the NCAA Division III Outdoor Track & Field Championships in Greensboro, North Carolina.

Stockton's Keith Holland tied for ninth place in the men's pole vault at the meet, which was held at the Irwin Belk Track Complex on the campus of North Carolina A&T State University.

Preston and Holland each competed in the NCAA Championships for the first time.

Preston, a junior, finished fifth among 19 competitors in the pole vault with a personal-best height of 3.75 meters. Earlier, she cleared the bar at 3.45, 3.60 and 3.70.

Meghan Matheny, of Ithaca College, won with a height of 3.85.

Preston qualified for the D-III championships with a vault of 3.72 meters at the Mid Atlantic Region Championships on May 19. She entered the national meet tied for 13th in D-III.

Holland, a junior, cleared the bar at the initial height 4.60 meters and was part of a three-way tie for ninth place. He was one of five vaulters in the field of 17 who bowed out after completing one successful vault on the steamy afternoon. He missed out on All-American recognition, which goes to the top eight finishers in each event.

Noah Zastrow, of Wisconsin-Stout, was the winner with a height of 5.10 meters.

Holland, a six-time New Jersey Athletic Conference champion in the pole vault (three indoor, three outdoor), entered the meet tied for fifth in the nation with a school-record vault of 4.95 meters at The College of New Jersey Last Chance Meet on May 13.

Stockton's Hunter Daly will compete in the men's high jump at the NCAA Division III Championships at 2:30 p.m. Friday.

+1 
Lauren Preston

Preston

Lauren Preston

2021 Stockton University women's track and field team
+1 
Keith Holland

Holland

Keith Holland

2021 Stockton U. men’s track and field team

 Stockton Athletics / Provided
0 comments

Tags

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Watch Now: Related Video

Expect NFL stadiums to be packed this season

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News