Stockton pole vaulters compete at NCAA meet; Lauren Preston finishes 5th

Stockton's University's Lauren Preston finished fifth in the women's pole vault Thursday to earn All-American status at the NCAA Division III Outdoor Track & Field Championships in Greensboro, North Carolina.

Stockton's Keith Holland tied for ninth place in the men's pole vault at the meet, which was held at the Irwin Belk Track Complex on the campus of North Carolina A&T State University.

Preston and Holland each competed in the NCAA Championships for the first time.

Preston, a junior, finished fifth among 19 competitors in the pole vault with a personal-best height of 3.75 meters. Earlier, she cleared the bar at 3.45, 3.60 and 3.70.

Meghan Matheny, of Ithaca College, won with a height of 3.85.

Preston qualified for the D-III championships with a vault of 3.72 meters at the Mid Atlantic Region Championships on May 19. She entered the national meet tied for 13th in D-III.

Holland, a junior, cleared the bar at the initial height 4.60 meters and was part of a three-way tie for ninth place. He was one of five vaulters in the field of 17 who bowed out after completing one successful vault on the steamy afternoon. He missed out on All-American recognition, which goes to the top eight finishers in each event.