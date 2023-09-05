The Stockton University men's soccer team played to a scorleess tie with Washington & Lee in a nonconference game Tuesday.
Washington & Lee (0-1-2) is No. 11 in the United Soccer Coaches Division III poll. Washington & Lee is from Virginia, and the two teams met halfway and played the game at the Maryland SoccerPlex. Stockton is 1-0-1.
Stockton freshman goaltender Brady Bartletta made six saves in his first-career shutout. Joseph Carbone had a team-leading three shots, including two on net.
Washington & Lee outshot Stockton 14-11.
