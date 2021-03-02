Stockton plans to hold free youth rowing program for Atlantic City kids this summer

“I want to give more young people in Atlantic City the chance to have the same experience I had,” Bancheri said. “This program is not just about rowing. It’s about setting goals, facing and learning from setbacks, and working as a team to achieve success.”

Bancheri, Ellen Farber, Walter Johnson, Lynne Kesselman, McHugh, Linda Novelli, Patricia Perry, Ritzel and Stephen Strauss founded the program. Novelli, who lives in Margate, reached out to Lynne Kesselman, wife of university President Harvey Kesselman, to express interest in starting a program for the youth in Atlantic City.

Kesselman connected her with Bancheri, who also wanted to start a youth program, the release said. Farber, who lives in Philadelphia, rows with the Viking Club in Ventnor.

“I invited people who row with me, and people who can help and be as passionate as I am,” Novelli said. “Rowing is a way for these young people to explore a different way of life on the water. It also opens opportunities for college scholarships.”

Kesselman initially became involved involved with rowing when her daughter, Megan, rowed for the Atlantic County Rowing Association and then Oakcrest High School. Lynne and Harvey Kesselman were active in the high school program and have been supportive of the rowing program at Stockton.