Stockton plans to hold free youth rowing program for Atlantic City kids this summer

The Stockton University rowing program will host a youth camp this summer in Atlantic City.
Grow into the Future will give 40 boys and girls entering sixth, seventh or eighth grade who live in the resort the opportunity to learn the basic techniques of rowing and adopt some life skills, a release from the university said.
The program will run 7-10 a.m. Mondays- Thursdays from June 21- July 30 at the Atlantic City Boathouse on Fairmount Avenue. Transportation as well as breakfast and snacks will be provided. The camp is free to participating students as costs are being covered by Stockton, local rowing enthusiasts and other sponsors.
“I am excited that Stockton will provide this opportunity for Atlantic City youth not only to learn to row but to develop the personal qualities of showing up, committing, learning to work with others and of course to have fun,” Stockton athletic director Kevin McHugh said in the release.
Stockton head coach John Bancheri and assistant men’s coach Joseph Maguire are coordinating the event. Former Atlantic City High School rowers Joy Lynn Cress and Vashon Brock, Ocean City coaches Steven Kelly, Brian Duffey,and Bernadette Ritzel are also part of the camp staff.
Bancheri rowed the back bays of Atlantic City in the late 1970s. He participated in a similar program while growing up and had continued support at Atlantic City High School, the release said.
“I want to give more young people in Atlantic City the chance to have the same experience I had,” Bancheri said. “This program is not just about rowing. It’s about setting goals, facing and learning from setbacks, and working as a team to achieve success.”
Bancheri, Ellen Farber, Walter Johnson, Lynne Kesselman, McHugh, Linda Novelli, Patricia Perry, Ritzel and Stephen Strauss founded the program. Novelli, who lives in Margate, reached out to Lynne Kesselman, wife of university President Harvey Kesselman, to express interest in starting a program for the youth in Atlantic City.
Kesselman connected her with Bancheri, who also wanted to start a youth program, the release said. Farber, who lives in Philadelphia, rows with the Viking Club in Ventnor.
“I invited people who row with me, and people who can help and be as passionate as I am,” Novelli said. “Rowing is a way for these young people to explore a different way of life on the water. It also opens opportunities for college scholarships.”
Kesselman initially became involved involved with rowing when her daughter, Megan, rowed for the Atlantic County Rowing Association and then Oakcrest High School. Lynne and Harvey Kesselman were active in the high school program and have been supportive of the rowing program at Stockton.
The camp will focus on not only having fun but also teaching about teamwork and the importance of exercise and nutrition.
“As a rowing mom, I saw first-hand the life skills and confidence rowing gave our daughter,” Lynne Kesselman said. “I am excited to offer the same opportunity to boys and girls in Atlantic City, and expand Stockton’s role as an anchor institution in the city.”
Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217
Twitter @ACPressMulranen
