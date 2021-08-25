Stockton picked 5th in NJAC preseason women's soccer poll

The New Jersey Athletic Conference on Wednesday announced its preseason poll, and Stockton University was voted to finish fifth in the conference.
The College of New Jersey earned eight first-place votes from the conference's 10 head coaches for the top ranking. Montclair State was picked second with two first-place votes, and Rowan was third.
The 2021 fall college season had a soft opening over the weekend as several NCAA Division I …
TCNJ, ranked ninth nationally in the United Soccer Coaches preseason poll, did not play during the shortened season this spring. The 2020 fall season was canceled due to COVID-19.
Stockton was one of the seven NJAC teams to play this spring, going 3-2-2 overall (2-1-2 in the conference) and finishing third. It lost 1-0 to champion Montclair State in the conference tournament semifinals.
The Ospreys return three-time all-conference forward Salena LeDonne, who scored twice in the shortened season. She was named a first-team all-conference player for the second straight year.
The Ospreys also return junior midfielders Sydney Williams (Millville H.S.) and Susan Porambo, and senior backs Kiersten Reszkowski and Alexa Simonetti.
The Ospreys will open their season next week, playing in the Kean Cougar Classic in Union County. They play Scranton at 1:30 p.m. Sept. 3 and Westfield State at 1:30 p.m. Sept. 4.
Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184
Twitter: @ACPress_Russo
