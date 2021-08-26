Stockton picked 5th in NJAC preseason men's soccer poll

The New Jersey Athletic Conference on Thursday announced its men's soccer preseason poll, and Stockton University was voted to finish fifth in the conference.

Montclair State received eight first-place votes from the conference's 10 head coaches. Ramapo, which won its first conference title in the spring, was picked second. Rowan, which received the other two first-place votes, was picked to finish third.

Montclair State went 5-1 in the spring. Only seven teams competed after the 2020 fall season was canceled due to COVID-19. The Red Hawks have won the NJAC title in three of the last five seasons.

Stockton went 3-3 last season and lost to Rutgers-Camden in the first round of the NJAC tournament. The Ospreys return first-team all-conference defender Owen Kitch, a St. Augustine Prep graduate, and two-time all-conference midfielder Ervin Gjeli.

Stockton will open its season at 7 p.m. Sept. 1 at home vs. Ursinus College. It will then host the two-day Stockton Classic that weekend, hosting Gwynedd Mercy (Sept. 4 opponent) and potential Sept. 5 opponents New York University and Rutgers-Camden.

