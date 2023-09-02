Stockton University's Emily Hauck scored midway through the second half to lead the Ospreys to a 1-0 victory over Methodist in a nonconference women's soccer game Friday.

Last season, Methodist went 16-3-1 and made the NCAA Division III Tournament.

On Saturday, the Ospreys (1-0-1) played to a scoreless tie with McDaniel. Neither team scored after the 90-minutes of regulation, and the NCAA Playing Rules Oversight Panel stopped overtime during the regular season in 2022.

McDaniel outshot Stockton 7-4. Morgan Keil (Holy Spirit H.S.) made three saves for the Ospreys.

On Friday, Logan Shaw assisted on Hauck's goal. Grace Tecce almost added to the Ospreys' lead, but her shot hit off the crossbar. Keil made eight saves in the shutout.

Stockton outshot Methodist 14-12, including 11-2 in the second half.

Women's volleyball: The Ospreys won matches Saturday at the Haverford Invitational

Stockton defeated Augsburg 3-2 and Lebanon Valley 3-1. Set scores against Augsburg were 25-21, 23-25, 19-25, 25-19 and 15-12. Against Lebanon, the Ospreys won 25-21, 25-17, 21-25, 25-21.

The Ospreys (2-2) lost two matches in the tournament Friday.

On Saturday, Regan Mendick finished with 27 assists, 11 digs and five aces in the win over Augsburg. McKenna Ritchie added 14 digs and three aces. Aubrey Rentzel added 22 assists. Nicole Palmer had 20 kills, and Teleyah Witherspoon finished with 11 kills and nine blocks.

Against Lebanon, Rentzel finished with 21 assists and seven digs. Mendick added 18 assists, nine digs and three aces. Ritchie added 13 digs, four aces and two assists. Kate Louer had 12 kills, Camille De La Torre and Palmer each had nine.

On Friday, the Ospreys lost 3-1 to U.S. Coast Guard Academy and then 3-2 to Haverford. Set scores against the Coast Guard were 25-23, 23-25, 25-27. Haverford won 25-20, 25-21, 22-25, 23-25 and 15-9.

Against Haverford, Palmer finished with 16 kills to go with 10 digs and seven assists. Louer added 14 kills, Jaylah Rolle 13. Ritchie had 34 digs. Mendick finished with 30 assists and nine digs for Stockton (0-2).

Against the Coast Guard, Mendick finished with 24 assists, and Rentzel got 22. Rolle had a career-high 13 kills, and Witherspoon added 11 kills and four blocks

Men's soccer: Stockton scored three second-half goals Friday en route to a 4-1 victory over Centenary to open its season.

Tommy Osterman scored off an assist from Jake Homowitz in the first half to give the Ospreys a 1-0 lead at halftime. Centenary's Andres Casanova scored early in the second half to tie the game.

A pair of St. Augustine Prep graduates gave Stockton a 2-1 lead when Antonio Matos scored off an assist from Uche Wokocha. About 24 minutes later, Joseph Carbone scored off an assist from Joey Carbone to extend the lead to 3-1. JP Candela scored off an assist from Carbone to cap the scoring.

Stockton outshot Centenary 21-1.

Women's and men's cross country: The Ospreys' women won the Stockton Season Opener race in Galloway Township on Friday, and the men's team placed second. Four Ospreys finished in the top six of the women's race, while two men placed in their race's top 10.

Sophomore Kayla Kass, the 2022 NJAC Rookie of the Year, won the women's 5K race in 19 minutes, 42.50 seconds. Valasek placed fourth (20:14.48), Jaelyn Barkley fifth (20:20.57 and Rachel Hayes seventh (20:23.46).

The women's race featured 75 runners and seven scoring teams.

For the men, Sam Tenenbaum placed third among 94 runners. He finished the 6K race in 18:44.96. Shane McDevitt finished 10th in 19:07.11, and Erik Ackerman was 18th (19:32.71).

Field hockey: Stockton lost 3-1 to Arcadia University on Friday.

The game was scoreless at halftime. Early in the third quarter, Arcadia's Caeley LeTersky scored to make it 1-0. But about 11 minutes later, the Ospreys' Allie Palumbo scored to tie the game. Arcadia's Morganne Dee scored twice in the fourth. It was the season opener for Stockton (0-1).

Arcadia outshot Stockton 15-10.