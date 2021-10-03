Stockton opens fall rowing season against Lehigh in Atlantic City

The Stockton University rowing team opened its season Sunday by hosting Lehigh University in the AC Stakes Race on the intracoastal waterway.

Lehigh, an NCAA Division I program, had the winning boat in each of the six races. Lehigh's A boat won the women's four 4,000-meter race in 17 minutes, 53 seconds, topping Stockton (19:01). Stockton's crew consisted of Michaela Pope, Izabelle DelRoss (Cedar Creek H.S.), Carrie Alpin, Emily Culmone (Ocean City) and coxswain Lorelei Hendricks.

The other 4,000-meter races were the men's varsity four, women's and men's varsity eight and the men's novice four. There was also a mixed octuplex 5,000-meter race.

The Ospreys' women's varsity eight finished third (18:14), trailing Lehigh's A and B boats. Stockton's crew consisted of Pope, DelRoss, Alpin, Culmone, Emily Latshaw, Madelynn Schina, Nicole Iatarola and Anna Bailey.

The Stockton rowing program also dedicated three new boats during the event: the "Rows Ann Cahill," the "Coach Bob Garbutt" and the "Peterson Family." The Ospreys will next compete Oct. 16 against Bryn Mawr in Philadelphia.

Women's tennis: The Ospreys beat visiting Stevens Institute of Technology 6-3 on Saturday in Galloway Township.