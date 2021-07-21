Stockton names Tony Berich as interim AD

Berich, 50, and his wife, Kristin, have started looking at houses near the Jersey Shore, eyeing Somers Point, Linwood and Ocean View, to name a few towns. They have six children: Connor, 14; twins Colin and Ciaran, 13; Aslynn, 11; Cole, 9; and Christian, 5.

Kristin is from Philadelphia, he said, and she has family in South Jersey. Tony, originally from State College, Pennsylvania, said he is glad his kids will be around aunts, uncles, cousins and grandparents rather than being about seven hours away in Virginia.

Berich said he plans to build on what McHugh did the last four years at Stockton, saying the former AD “did a great job.” Berich added he hopes to “get the program as a whole to the next level. They have a great program with a lot of success. We want to continue that and hopefully increase the success.”

Berich praised many of Stockton’s successful programs, including rowing, men’s basketball, women’s volleyball and both soccer programs.

“Across the board, I feel like their programs are above average to excellent and have been in the past. That’s really exciting. They have a lot of resources and commitment to athletes,” Berich said.