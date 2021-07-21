Stockton names Anthony Berich as interim AD

Stockton University announced Wednesday it named Anthony Berich the interim Athletics Director.
Berich will take over beginning Aug. 9, the school said. He replaces Kevin McHugh, who retired as AD on June 30 after four years.
Berich served as Director of Athletics for Randolph College, an NCAA Division III school in Lynchburg, Virginia. He has also been AD at the University of Pittsburgh in Greensburg and the assistant AD for the former Philadelphia University (now Jefferson University).
“Tony is bringing 24 years of management experience in NCAA Division I, II and III programs,” said Stockton President Harvey Kesselman in a release by the school. “He also has valuable experience in facilities development, which will be especially important as we implement the recommendations of our Athletics Task Force and Facilities Master Plan to expand our athletic facilities at Stockton. We are very excited to see the impact he will have.”
Berich, in the news release, said he respects Stockton athletics and the New Jersey Athletic Conference in which most of the Ospreys' sports participate in. He called it one of D-III's premier groups in the nation.
He also said he is looking forward to relocating closer to family he has in South Jersey and the Philadelphia area.
“This really is a destination job opportunity for me,” Berich said in the release. “I’ve had a lot of experience with expansion and construction and I really enjoy that. And I got a great feel for the campus when I visited. It’s great to see how excited the president is about plans for Stockton.”
GALLERY: Stockton University's 2021 Commencement
Stockton University commencement Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at the Galloway Township campus
Stockton University commencement Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at the Galloway Township campus
Stockton University commencement Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at the Galloway Township campus
Stockton University commencement Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at the Galloway Township campus
Stockton University commencement Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at the Galloway Township campus
Stockton University commencement Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at the Galloway Township campus
Stockton University commencement Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at the Galloway Township campus
Stockton University commencement Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at the Galloway Township campus
Stockton University commencement Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at the Galloway Township campus
Stockton University commencement Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at the Galloway Township campus
Stockton University commencement Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at the Galloway Township campus
Stockton University commencement Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at the Galloway Township campus
Stockton University commencement Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at the Galloway Township campus
Stockton University commencement Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at the Galloway Township campus
Stockton University commencement Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at the Galloway Township campus
Stockton University commencement Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at the Galloway Township campus
Stockton University commencement Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at the Galloway Township campus
Stockton University commencement Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at the Galloway Township campus
Stockton University commencement Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at the Galloway Township campus
Stockton University commencement Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at the Galloway Township campus
Stockton University commencement Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at the Galloway Township campus
Stockton University commencement Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at the Galloway Township campus
Stockton University commencement Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at the Galloway Township campus
Stockton University commencement Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at the Galloway Township campus
Stockton University commencement Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at the Galloway Township campus
Stockton University commencement Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at the Galloway Township campus
Stockton University commencement Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at the Galloway Township campus
Stockton University commencement Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at the Galloway Township campus
Stockton University commencement Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at the Galloway Township campus
Stockton University commencement Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at the Galloway Township campus
Stockton University commencement Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at the Galloway Township campus
Stockton University commencement Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at the Galloway Township campus
Stockton University commencement Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at the Galloway Township campus
Stockton University commencement Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at the Galloway Township campus
Stockton University commencement Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at the Galloway Township campus
Stockton University commencement Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at the Galloway Township campus
Stockton University commencement Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at the Galloway Township campus
Stockton University commencement Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at the Galloway Township campus
Stockton University commencement Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at the Galloway Township campus
Stockton University commencement Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at the Galloway Township campus
Stockton University commencement Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at the Galloway Township campus
Stockton University commencement Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at the Galloway Township campus
Stockton University commencement Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at the Galloway Township campus
Stockton University commencement Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at the Galloway Township campus
Stockton University commencement Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at the Galloway Township campus
Stockton University commencement Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at the Galloway Township campus
Stockton University commencement Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at the Galloway Township campus
Stockton University commencement Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at the Galloway Township campus
HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES
Stockton Grad
Stockton Grad
Stockton Grad
Stockton Grad
Stockton Grad
Stockton Grad
Stockton Grad
Stockton Grad
Stockton Grad
Stockton Grad
Stockton Grad
Stockton Grad
Stockton Grad
Stockton Grad
Stockton Grad
Stockton Grad
Stockton Grad
Stockton Grad
Stockton Grad
Stockton Grad
Stockton Grad
Stockton Grad
Stockton Grad
Stockton Grad
Stockton Grad
Stockton Grad
Stockton Grad
Stockton Grad
Stockton Grad
Stockton Grad
Stockton Grad
Stockton Grad
Stockton Grad
Stockton Grad
Stockton Grad
Stockton Grad
Stockton Grad
Stockton Grad
Stockton Grad
Stockton Grad
Stockton Grad
Stockton Grad
Stockton Grad
Stockton Grad
Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184
Twitter: @ACPress_Russo
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.