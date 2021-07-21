Stockton names Anthony Berich as interim AD

Stockton University announced Wednesday it named Anthony Berich the interim Athletics Director.

Berich will take over beginning Aug. 9, the school said. He replaces Kevin McHugh, who retired as AD on June 30 after four years.

Berich served as Director of Athletics for Randolph College, an NCAA Division III school in Lynchburg, Virginia. He has also been AD at the University of Pittsburgh in Greensburg and the assistant AD for the former Philadelphia University (now Jefferson University).

“Tony is bringing 24 years of management experience in NCAA Division I, II and III programs,” said Stockton President Harvey Kesselman in a release by the school. “He also has valuable experience in facilities development, which will be especially important as we implement the recommendations of our Athletics Task Force and Facilities Master Plan to expand our athletic facilities at Stockton. We are very excited to see the impact he will have.”

Berich, in the news release, said he respects Stockton athletics and the New Jersey Athletic Conference in which most of the Ospreys' sports participate in. He called it one of D-III's premier groups in the nation.

He also said he is looking forward to relocating closer to family he has in South Jersey and the Philadelphia area.