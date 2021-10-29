Stockton named co-favorite in NJAC men's basketball preseason poll: Roundup

The Ospreys and New Jersey City each received five first-place votes in a poll of the league's head coaches.

Rowan, which did not participate in the shortened spring 2021 season, was picked third, followed by The College of New Jersey, Montclair Statem Ramapo, Rutgers-Newark, Kean, William Paterson and Rutgers-Camden. Kean was named the dark horse.

Last season, Stockton (5-4, 3-3) tied for the regular-season NJAC title and reached the final of the league tournament. Among the key returning players are DJ Campbell (Vineland H.S.), who was a first-team, all-NJAC pick after a season in which he averaged 13.8 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game. Kyion Flanders (Wildwood H.S.), a two-time all-NJAC honoree, and Luciano Lubrano (Ocean City H.S.), a first-team pick in the spring, also return.

The Ospreys, coached by Scott Bittner, will open the season Nov. 12 against Arcadia at the Widener Tip-Off Tournament in Chester, Pennsylvania.

Alexandra Palumbo scored the game's first goal for Stockton (8-7) on a penalty corner. The goal was the freshman's eighth of the season. Madison Dancisin (Pinelands Regional H.S.) assisted.

Olivia Scholl, Laurel Gingrich and Olivia Lorah scored for Albright (6-10). The Lions led 2-1 at halftime.