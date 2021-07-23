 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Stockton men's, women's track teams earn academic national honors
0 comments

Stockton men's, women's track teams earn academic national honors

{{featured_button_text}}
Carousel Sports Stockton icon.jpg

Stockton University's men's and women's track and field teams qualified for All-Academic Team honors from the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association on Friday.

Stockton women, coached by Todd Curll, registered a 3.59 team GPA that tied for 67th in NCAA Division III. The men, coached by Jayson Resch, tied for 26th with a 3.53 GPA. Stockton was first out of three NJAC men's teams and second out of four women's NJAC teams on their respective lists.

Five individuals also qualified. Darren Wan (Egg Harbor Township H.S.) qualified for the second time, and Kyle Navalance made his first appearance. For the women, Susann Foley, Jeanmarie Harvey and Lauren Preston all qualified.

In order to qualify, individuals must achieve a 3.3 or better GPA and finish in the top 50 in the nation in their individual event or top 35 on a relay.

— John Russo

Thank you for reading The Press of Atlantic City. Please consider supporting The Press with a subscription.
0 comments

Tags

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Watch Now: Related Video

Countries that have never won an Olympic medal

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Digital producer

I graduated from Rowan University in 2011 where I studied journalism. I covered local high school and college sports at the South Jersey Times and Vineland Daily Journal. I have been a sports reporter with The Press since July 2013

Related to this story

Most Popular

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young is nearly a millionaire already in NIL era
College

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young is nearly a millionaire already in NIL era

  • Updated

LOS ANGELES — Apparently, former Santa Ana Mater Dei quarterback Bryce Young is already rolling in riches as the starting quarterback at Alabama in college sports' new NIL era — for name, image and likeness — before even taking a snap as the Crimson Tide's starter. Alabama coach Nick Saban told a large group assembled at the Texas High School Coaches Association convention Tuesday that Young, ...

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News