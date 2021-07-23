Stockton men's, women's track teams earn academic national honors

Stockton University's men's and women's track and field teams qualified for All-Academic Team honors from the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association on Friday.

Stockton women, coached by Todd Curll, registered a 3.59 team GPA that tied for 67th in NCAA Division III. The men, coached by Jayson Resch, tied for 26th with a 3.53 GPA. Stockton was first out of three NJAC men's teams and second out of four women's NJAC teams on their respective lists.

Five individuals also qualified. Darren Wan (Egg Harbor Township H.S.) qualified for the second time, and Kyle Navalance made his first appearance. For the women, Susann Foley, Jeanmarie Harvey and Lauren Preston all qualified.

In order to qualify, individuals must achieve a 3.3 or better GPA and finish in the top 50 in the nation in their individual event or top 35 on a relay.

— John Russo

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.