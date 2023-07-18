The Stockton University men’s and women’s track and field teams each qualified for U.S Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association All-Academic honors for the 2023 season.
The university announced the achievement Tuesday.
To make the all-academic team, squads needed to have cumulative GPA of 3.10 or higher.
Along with the team honors, four Stockton women qualified as USTFCCCA All-Academic athletes. Shahyan Abraham was named an All-Academic athlete for the second straight year. Earning the honor for the first time: Michaela Pomatto (Egg Harbor Township H.S.), Megan Campanile (Southern Regional) and Kayla Kass.
Individuals needed a 3.30 or higher GPA and finished the season ranked in the top 50 in the nation in an individual event or top 35 in a relay.
The women's team finished with a 3.50 GPA, while the men had a 3.17. Claire Incantalupo was the first-year coach for the women, and Jayson Resch coached the men. The women’s team made the list for the 12th consecutive season, and the men's earned the honor 11th time in the last 12 years.
