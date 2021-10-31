Stockton men's soccer, women's rowing seasons end

Wilby Alfred scored the only goal as Rowan University defeated Stockton University 1-0 in the first round of the New Jersey Athletic Conference men's soccer tournament in Glassboro on Saturday night.

The loss ended the season for the Ospreys (9-9-2), who were the No. 5 seed. Three of the Ospreys' losses came against teams currently ranked in the top 15 by UnitedSoccerCoaches.org: No. 5 Montclair State, No. 9 SUNY Cortland and No. 15 New York University.

Fourth-seeded Rowan (11-3-1) will face top-seeded Montclair (16-2-1) in the NJAC semifinals Wednesday night. Second-seeded Rutgers-Newark (12-4-3) will host Kean (12-4-1) in the other semifinal, with the championship game set for Saturday.

Rowan held an 11-3 shot advantage in the first half. The Ospreys outshot Rowan 8-5 in the second half. The Ospreys had seven corner kicks, including five in the second half, and the Profs had one. Rowan put five shots on goal, Stockton four.

Dante Montesinos led the Ospreys with four shots, including three on goal. In his final game for Stockton, senior goalkeeper Dino Gromitsaris stopped four shots. He finished his collegiate career with 17 shutouts, fifth most in the program's 48-year history.