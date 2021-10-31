Stockton men's soccer, women's rowing seasons end

Wilby Alfred scored the only goal as Rowan University defeated Stockton University 1-0 in the first round of the New Jersey Athletic Conference men's soccer tournament in Glassboro on Saturday night.
The loss ended the season for the Ospreys (9-9-2), who were the No. 5 seed. Three of the Ospreys' losses came against teams currently ranked in the top 15 by UnitedSoccerCoaches.org: No. 5 Montclair State, No. 9 SUNY Cortland and No. 15 New York University.
Fourth-seeded Rowan (11-3-1) will face top-seeded Montclair (16-2-1) in the NJAC semifinals Wednesday night. Second-seeded Rutgers-Newark (12-4-3) will host Kean (12-4-1) in the other semifinal, with the championship game set for Saturday.
Rowan held an 11-3 shot advantage in the first half. The Ospreys outshot Rowan 8-5 in the second half. The Ospreys had seven corner kicks, including five in the second half, and the Profs had one. Rowan put five shots on goal, Stockton four.
Dante Montesinos led the Ospreys with four shots, including three on goal. In his final game for Stockton, senior goalkeeper Dino Gromitsaris stopped four shots. He finished his collegiate career with 17 shutouts, fifth most in the program's 48-year history.
Women's rowing: The Ospreys participated in their fourth and final event of the fall season, competing in four races at the Head of the Schuylkill Regatta in Philadelphia.
Six Stockton boats competed. The Ospreys' best finish was fifth place in a field of 17 boats in the frosh/novice fours race. Stockton finished in 16 minutes, 12.339 seconds. The Stockton B boat finished 13th in 18:44.396.
In the frosh/novice eights race, the Stockton B entry placed eighth among 17 boats in 15:37.365. The Ospreys' A crew took 15th in 17:58.317.
Stockton also entered one boat in each of the championship races. The Ospreys were 26th in a field of 40 in the championship fours in 15:47.364. They were 30th among 41 boats in the championship eights in 14:41.444.
The Ospreys, whose 17 rowers included four freshmen and seven sophomores, will begin their spring season with a trip to Florida in March.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.