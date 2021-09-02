 Skip to main content
Stockton men's soccer opens season with 2OT win over Ursinus
Stockton men's soccer opens season with 2OT win over Ursinus

The Stockton University men's soccer team opened its fall 2021 season with a 2-1 double overtime win over Ursinus on Thursday night in Galloway Township.

Dante Montesinos scored the game winner with 7 minutes, 11 seconds remaining on a rebound off a shot by Sebi Morrello that was initially kicked away by Ursinus goalkeeper Tyler Lewin.

Stockton goalkeeper Dino Gromitsaris made four saves, while Lewin finished with nine.

Ursinus scored first at the 33:19 mark of the first half on a goal by Marco Grenda. Stockton held a 9-3 shot advantage in the first half, but couldn't score.

Less than 5 minutes into the second half, Stockton evened the score at 1-1 on a penalty kick by Ervin Gjeli.

The Ospreys next host Gwynedd Mercy at 1 p.m. Saturday to open the Stockton Classic.

Contact Mark Melhorn: 609-272-7179

mmelhorn@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMelhorn

Production Director

Started at The Press in 1993 as an Ocean County reporter. Moved to the copy desk in 1994 until taking over as editor of At The Shore in 1995. Became deputy sports editor in 2004 and was promoted to sports editor in 2007.

