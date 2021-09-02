Stockton men's soccer opens season with 2OT win over Ursinus

The Stockton University men's soccer team opened its fall 2021 season with a 2-1 double overtime win over Ursinus on Thursday night in Galloway Township.
Dante Montesinos scored the game winner with 7 minutes, 11 seconds remaining on a rebound off a shot by Sebi Morrello that was initially kicked away by Ursinus goalkeeper Tyler Lewin.
Stockton goalkeeper Dino Gromitsaris made four saves, while Lewin finished with nine.
Ursinus scored first at the 33:19 mark of the first half on a goal by Marco Grenda. Stockton held a 9-3 shot advantage in the first half, but couldn't score.
Less than 5 minutes into the second half, Stockton evened the score at 1-1 on a penalty kick by Ervin Gjeli.
The Ospreys next host Gwynedd Mercy at 1 p.m. Saturday to open the Stockton Classic.
Contact Mark Melhorn: 609-272-7179
Twitter @ACPressMelhorn
Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Mark Melhorn
Production Director
Started at The Press in 1993 as an Ocean County reporter. Moved to the copy desk in 1994 until taking over as editor of At The Shore in 1995. Became deputy sports editor in 2004 and was promoted to sports editor in 2007.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.