Stockton men's soccer opens season with 2OT win over Ursinus

The Stockton University men's soccer team opened its fall 2021 season with a 2-1 double overtime win over Ursinus on Thursday night in Galloway Township.

Dante Montesinos scored the game winner with 7 minutes, 11 seconds remaining on a rebound off a shot by Sebi Morrello that was initially kicked away by Ursinus goalkeeper Tyler Lewin.

Stockton goalkeeper Dino Gromitsaris made four saves, while Lewin finished with nine.

Ursinus scored first at the 33:19 mark of the first half on a goal by Marco Grenda. Stockton held a 9-3 shot advantage in the first half, but couldn't score.

Less than 5 minutes into the second half, Stockton evened the score at 1-1 on a penalty kick by Ervin Gjeli.

The Ospreys next host Gwynedd Mercy at 1 p.m. Saturday to open the Stockton Classic.

Contact Mark Melhorn: 609-272-7179 mmelhorn@pressofac.com Twitter @ACPressMelhorn

