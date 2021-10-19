Stockton men's soccer loses 3-1 to Salisbury

The Stockton University men's soccer team lost 3-1 to Salisbury University on Wednesday afternoon in a nonconference game.

Brendan Deal scored the lone goal for the Ospreys, who fell to 8-7-2 overall. Salisbury improved to 6-6-1.

Deal's goal in the 15th minute, assisted by Joseph Carbone, tied the game 1-1. Salisbury tacked on back-to-back goals in the 33rd and 35th minute to pull away.

Dino Grimitsaris made six saves for the Ospreys. Sean Barwick, Ben Pigg and Carter Chesney all scored for the Sea Gulls.

The Ospreys (4-2-1 in the conference) resume New Jersey Athletic Conference play at 1 p.m. Saturday when they travel to William Paterson.

Women's volleyball: The Ospreys defeated New Jersey City 3-0 Tuesday night. The set scores were 25-16, 25-11, 25-21. The Ospreys improved to 11-15 (5-2 NJAC).

Charlotte Leon had 11 kills, while Emma Capriglione (Pinelands Regional H.S.) added 10. Sophia Marziello had 10 digs, and Aubrey Rentzel had 32 assists. Molly Eng had three assists.

Stockton next travels to Swarthmore College in Pennsylvania for a doubleheader Saturday, facing Dickinson at 2:30 p.m. and Swarthmore at 5 p.m.

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.