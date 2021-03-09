Stockton men's soccer glad to reunite as a 'family'

Stockton went 10-6-4 in 2019 while reaching the NJAC semifinals. The Ospreys allowed only 16 goals all year and had nine shutouts. The team’s 0.76 goals against average was best in the NJAC.

Stockton did have a handful of key players opt out of the current season but will still be anchored by one of the top defensive units in the NJAC.

“It’s going to be nice just to get back out on the field after such a long break,” freshman fullback Owen Kitch said.

Kitsch starred at St. Augustine Prep before coming to Stockton. At 6-foot-6, 195 pounds Kitch will bring an immediate presence to Stockton’s back line.

“The NJAC is one of the most intense conferences in Division III so it’s going to be a big adjustment but I think I’m ready for it,” Kitsch said. “We’re just trying to make the best of what we have this spring season. I think we can make a good run this season if we all buy into the process.”

Kitsch said it was strange not playing soccer in the fall for the first time since he can remember and was excited to start practicing again when the team came together in February.