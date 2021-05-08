Stockton men's lacrosse loses in CSAC title game

Kean University scored twice in the last three minutes of regulation and beat host Stockton 14-13 on Saturday in the Colonial States Athletic Conference championship game in Galloway Township.
Stockton's Luc Swedlund became the Ospreys' all-time scoring leader with his 192nd career goal at 14 seconds into the fourth quarter to put the Ospreys up 12-11. The old Stockton mark was 191 by Kevin Logue from 1995-98.
Swedlund scored his eighth goal of the game to put the Ospreys up 13-12 with 3 minutes, 37 seconds left to play, and now has 193 goals. But Kean's George Capria tied it with 2:17 remaining, and Anthony Porter scored the winning goal unassisted with 1:05 left.
Kean, the No. 2 seed, improved to 10-1 and top-seeded Stockton dropped to 7-2.
J.J. McKenna (Barnegat) scored two goals for Stockton, and Eric D'Arminio had a goal and two assists. Dante Poli and Eric Ellis each scored. Eric Anderson and Joey Tiernan each added two assists. Eric Lindskog had four saves.
Capria scored three goals for the Cougars, and Porter and Connor Batjer each had two goals and two assists. Dante Magliano scored two goals. Thomas Francy made 13 saves.
Kean led 9-5 at halftime and it was tied at 11-11 after three quarters.
Baseball: Rowan eliminate Stockton from the New Jersey Athletic Conference Tournament on Saturday with a 6-1 win in the decisive third game of the best-of-three series.
Marco Meleo had three hits for the Ospreys, who finished the season 11-15. Tommy Talbot, John Perrino and Ryan O'Sullivan each had two hits. Perrino scored the Ospreys' lone run.
Ryan McIsaac (Millville) hit an RBI double, and Donald Zellman (Lacey Township) earned the win for the Profs, allowing an unearned run in six innings with five strikeouts.
Women's tennis: The Ospreys fell 5-0 to The College of New Jersey in the NJAC final Saturday. The Ospreys finished their season 6-2, with both defeats coming at the hand of the Lions. TCNJ improved to 10-0.
