Stockton men's lacrosse loses in CSAC title game

Kean University scored twice in the last three minutes of regulation and beat host Stockton 14-13 on Saturday in the Colonial States Athletic Conference championship game in Galloway Township.

Stockton's Luc Swedlund became the Ospreys' all-time scoring leader with his 192nd career goal at 14 seconds into the fourth quarter to put the Ospreys up 12-11. The old Stockton mark was 191 by Kevin Logue from 1995-98.

Swedlund scored his eighth goal of the game to put the Ospreys up 13-12 with 3 minutes, 37 seconds left to play, and now has 193 goals. But Kean's George Capria tied it with 2:17 remaining, and Anthony Porter scored the winning goal unassisted with 1:05 left.

Kean, the No. 2 seed, improved to 10-1 and top-seeded Stockton dropped to 7-2.

J.J. McKenna (Barnegat) scored two goals for Stockton, and Eric D'Arminio had a goal and two assists. Dante Poli and Eric Ellis each scored. Eric Anderson and Joey Tiernan each added two assists. Eric Lindskog had four saves.

Capria scored three goals for the Cougars, and Porter and Connor Batjer each had two goals and two assists. Dante Magliano scored two goals. Thomas Francy made 13 saves.

Kean led 9-5 at halftime and it was tied at 11-11 after three quarters.