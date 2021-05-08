 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Stockton men's lacrosse loses in CSAC title game
0 comments

Stockton men's lacrosse loses in CSAC title game

{{featured_button_text}}
Carousel Sports Stockton icon.jpg

Kean University scored twice in the last three minutes of regulation and beat host Stockton 14-13 on Saturday in the Colonial States Athletic Conference championship game in Galloway Township.

Stockton's Luc Swedlund became the Ospreys' all-time scoring leader with his 192nd career goal at 14 seconds into the fourth quarter to put the Ospreys up 12-11. The old Stockton mark was 191 by Kevin Logue from 1995-98.

Swedlund scored his eighth goal of the game to put the Ospreys up 13-12 with 3 minutes, 37 seconds left to play, and now has 193 goals. But Kean's George Capria tied it with 2:17 remaining, and Anthony Porter scored the winning goal unassisted with 1:05 left.

Kean, the No. 2 seed, improved to 10-1 and top-seeded Stockton dropped to 7-2.

J.J. McKenna (Barnegat) scored two goals for Stockton, and Eric D'Arminio had a goal and two assists. Dante Poli and Eric Ellis each scored. Eric Anderson and Joey Tiernan each added two assists. Eric Lindskog had four saves.

Capria scored three goals for the Cougars, and Porter and Connor Batjer each had two goals and two assists. Dante Magliano scored two goals. Thomas Francy made 13 saves.

Kean led 9-5 at halftime and it was tied at 11-11 after three quarters.

Baseball: Rowan eliminate Stockton from the New Jersey Athletic Conference Tournament on Saturday with a 6-1 win in the decisive third game of the best-of-three series.

Marco Meleo had three hits for the Ospreys, who finished the season 11-15. Tommy Talbot, John Perrino and Ryan O'Sullivan each had two hits. Perrino scored the Ospreys' lone run.

Ryan McIsaac (Millville) hit an RBI double, and Donald Zellman (Lacey Township) earned the win for the Profs, allowing an unearned run in six innings with five strikeouts. 

Women's tennis: The Ospreys fell 5-0 to The College of New Jersey in the NJAC final Saturday. The Ospreys finished their season 6-2, with both defeats coming at the hand of the Lions. TCNJ improved to 10-0.

Contact Guy Gargan: 609-272-7210

GGargan@pressofac.com

0 comments

Tags

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Watch Now: Related Video

Nine major sports unions oppose voting rights curbs

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

I’ve been at The Press since January of 1983. I cover all sports in general, but mostly lifeguard racing, and high school field hockey, football, swimming, basketball, crew, baseball and softball.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News