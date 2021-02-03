Stockton men's basketball set for Friday opener at home vs. TCNJ

Campbell graduated from Vineland High School as its all-time leading scorer. He returns after averaging 12.1 points and 4.2 rebounds per game last season as a freshman.

Stockton coach Scott Bittner said Campbell has the potential to be one of the top players in the NJAC.

“He had a great freshman year, but he’s a completely different player than he was last year,” Bittner said. “As good as he did last year, he has taken a really big leap forward this year. He has the chance to be as good, if not better, than anybody I have ever coached.

“He’s the hardest worker we have. He’s a basketball junkie, and he’s got great size (6-foot-3).”

Wildwood graduate Kyion Flanders returns after leading the team last season with 14.2 points per game.

“Kyion is as good a leader as I’ve been around,” Bittner said. “He’s competitive and works hard every day. He’s really good vocally, he’s charismatic, and he works hard enough where he can hold the other guys accountable.”

Tariq Baker and Luciano Lubrano (Ocean City) are the team’s only returning seniors and will play a key role this season. Sophomore guard Rynell Lawrence (Millville) will see increased playing time.