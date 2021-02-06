Stockton men's basketball opens 0-2 vs. TCNJ

The Stockton University men's basketball team opened the shortened 2021 season with a pair of losses to The College of New Jersey on Friday and Saturday.
Stockton lost the opener Friday 89-81 at home and then dropped Saturday's contest 84-75. Friday's games for the men's and women's teams were the first for the Ospreys in any sport in 330 days due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In Saturday's men's game in Ewing Township, the Lions' (2-0) Travis Jocelyn had a monster game, scoring 43 points, including 7 of 14 from 3-point range, and grabbing 11 rebounds.
For Stockton (0-2), Luciano Lubrano (Ocean City H.S.) scored a team-high 15 to go with 11 rebounds. DJ Campbell (Vineland) had 14 points and three steals, and Rynell Lawrence (Millville) scored 13 with seven rebounds and three assists. Other double-digit scorers for the Ospreys were Tariq Baker (11) and Jamar Johnson (10).
In Friday's season opener, Campbell scored a career-high 28 points in the loss in in Galloway Township.
The Lions scored the first nine points and led 51-38 at halftime. The Ospreys cut the lead to 62-56 with under 13 minutes left to play, but the visitors stayed ahead.
Jason Larranga shot 8 for 12 from the field to lead the Lions with 21 points. Jocelyn had 20 points and a game-high nine rebounds. Danny Bodine scored 15 and had eight rebounds. Anthony DiCarlo added 12 points.
Campbell, a 6-3 sophomore guard, also had six rebounds and three steals for the Ospreys. Lawrence added a career-high 15 points and had six rebounds. Alan Glover had 13 points and seven rebounds, and Lubrano had 11 points.
Stockton women's basketball: The Ospreys lost 65-54 to TCNJ in Ewing Township on Friday night.
Freshman Adriyana Jennings led the Ospreys with 14 points in her collegiate debut. Ionyonia Alves (Oakcrest) added 10 points and had six rebounds. Nalya Hill contributed seven points and eight rebounds, and Maddie McCracken (Wildwood) added seven points and seven rebounds.
TCNJ's Julia Setaro topped all scorers with 24 points. Elle Cimullica had 16 points, and Shannon Devitt added 12 points and had a game-high nine rebounds and five blocks. TCNJ led 29-25 at halftime and outscored Stockton 18-6 in the third quarter.
TCNJ also beat the Ospreys 67-55 on Saturday at Stockton as Shannon Devitt scored 32 points for the Lions. Emily Donzanti led Stockton with 14 points. Adriyana Jennings added nine points, and Ionyonia Alves (nine rebounds) and Jordyn Madigan had eight points apiece.
