Stockton men's basketball opens 0-2 vs. TCNJ

The Stockton University men's basketball team opened the shortened 2021 season with a pair of losses to The College of New Jersey on Friday and Saturday.

Stockton lost the opener Friday 89-81 at home and then dropped Saturday's contest 84-75. Friday's games for the men's and women's teams were the first for the Ospreys in any sport in 330 days due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In Saturday's men's game in Ewing Township, the Lions' (2-0) Travis Jocelyn had a monster game, scoring 43 points, including 7 of 14 from 3-point range, and grabbing 11 rebounds.

For Stockton (0-2), Luciano Lubrano (Ocean City H.S.) scored a team-high 15 to go with 11 rebounds. DJ Campbell (Vineland) had 14 points and three steals, and Rynell Lawrence (Millville) scored 13 with seven rebounds and three assists. Other double-digit scorers for the Ospreys were Tariq Baker (11) and Jamar Johnson (10).

In Friday's season opener, Campbell scored a career-high 28 points in the loss in in Galloway Township.

The Lions scored the first nine points and led 51-38 at halftime. The Ospreys cut the lead to 62-56 with under 13 minutes left to play, but the visitors stayed ahead.