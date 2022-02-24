Stockton men's basketball defeats Montclair, will meet Rowan in final Saturday

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Fresh off receiving his well-deserved New Jersey Athletic Conference Player of the Year award, DJ Campbell put on a show Thursday.

The junior guard scored a game-high 28 points, including five 3s, to lead the top-seeded Stockton University men's basketball team to a 92-78 victory over fourth-seeded Montclair State in an NJAC semifinal game.

Kadian Dawkins scored 20, including two 3s. Campbell and Dawkins, who was named an NJAC honorable mention, each tied their career-high in points in a single game. Jonathan Azoroh and Jordan Williams each scored 13. Williams made three 3s.

"Just coming out here and proving a point that we could could compete with anybody in the county," said Campbell, a Vineland High School graduate. "Just making a statement."

The Ospreys will play in their third straight conference title game, losing in the finals the past two seasons. The Ospreys will host second-seeded Rowan at 6 p.m. Saturday for the championship.

The Ospreys had last won the conference championship in the 2015-16 season, which was its third straight title. Stockton also won in the 2013-14 and 2014-15 seasons.

"Losing two years back-to-back is never fun," senior guard and Wildwood H.S. graduate Kyion Flanders said. "Actually, it hurts a lot. So, going into Saturday, we just have to realize the last two years hurt, and we never want to feel like that ever again."

In the opening five minutes, Stockton built a 20-10 lead, which included two 3s from Campbell. The Ospreys extended their lead to 26-12 after Nick Duncsak made an amazing jumper from the right side, resulting in a Montclair timeout. After an acrobatic steal by Flanders, Dawkins drained a 3 to extend the lead to 31-12.

Flanders finished with seven assists, five rebounds (all defensive), five points, three blocks and three steals. He was named the NJAC Defensive Player of the Year.

"The first half, we had a good lead, but it's all about how you finish the game," Flanders said. "In the locker room (at halftime), (coach Scott Bittner) told us to stay poised, and don't get complacent. That is something we have to get a little bit better in, but from last game, I think we did get better in that.

"Like I said, a little more adjustments here and there. But, I think overall we did well and we were able to finish out and get the win."

Jordan Williams then made a 3-point shot to give Stockton a 34-12 lead. The Red Hawks called their second timeout in about two minutes, but the red-hot Ospreys continued to dominate and pile on the points. After 3s from Flanders and Milo De Los Santos, Stockton led 43-18.

Campbell made another 3 with 56 seconds left to give Stockton a 52-29 lead. He was fouled while attempting a 3-pointer with 1.8 seconds left, and made two of his three free-throw attempts as the Ospreys took a 54-29 lead into halftime.

The Vineland resident scored 18 first-half points.

"It's a good thing we started off strong," said Campbell, who added six rebounds.

Montclair opened the second half on an 11-3 run, but Stockton was able to respond after a timeout. Campbell made a 3-pointer, which extended the Ospreys lead to 58-40. Stockton went on 23-9 run to go up 71-49 with 12 minutes, 49 seconds remaining. Campbell made his fifth 3 of the game with 11:01 left, giving the Ospreys a 76-54 lead.

"We are a veteran team, so we know what is expected," Campbell said. "We just got together, locked-in and finished the job."

For the last two or three season, the Ospreys had a little trouble playing with leads, Bittner said. But, Stockton continued to attack and, overall, Stockton features a more talented lineup, beating Montclair twice in the regular season. Bittner said he holds his team to high standards "and that means someone really believes in you."

"It was important to get out to a good start because they hadn't been in a semifinal (recently), but we have," Bittner said. "We played a great first half. There is no doubt about that."

Montclair scored 27 points from Stockton turnovers.

"As I told these at halftime, I'm greedy, and I want to win every possession," Bittner said. "I think we are capable of winning every possession and, if we do that and concentrate on one possession at at time, then I think we can compete for a national championship."

Stockton defeated Rowan twice in the regular season, beating them 98-69 on Dec. 1 and 96-91 on Jan. 26. Bittner called the Profs "extremely talented" and the matchup "is going to be a war."

"And we have to be ready for a war," Bittner said. "We believe in the way we do things."

Rynell Lawrence (Millville) was out Thursday, but will hopefully play Saturday, Bittner said. That would help players rest some more during the game and remain fresh, like Campbell and Dawkins, who each played 37 minutes Thursday. Flanders played 31 minutes.

Campbell and Flanders, along with many others on the team, were members on the teams that lost in the finals the last two seasons.

"It will mean a lot (to win), especially with the loss of (Ocean City grad Luciano Lubrano for the season)," Flanders said. "We have to play as hard as we can."

