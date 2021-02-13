Stockton men split weekend series with N.J. City

D.J. Campbell scored a game-high 20 points, but the Stockton University men’s basketball fell 67-65 to New Jersey City in a New Jersey Athletic Conference game Saturday.

Campbell, a Vineland High School graduate, had five assists and grabbed four rebounds. Rynell Lawrence (Millville) scored 13 points and grabbed eight rebounds. Kyion Flanders (Wildwood) scored nine, grabbed four rebounds and had four assists. Luciano Lubrano (Ocean City) scored six and had two rebounds. Tariq Baker scored nine and grabbed six rebounds.

Stockton fell to 1-3 (1-3 NJAC). New Jersey City improved to 3-1. NJAC teams that chose to hold an eight-game season this winter are playing all of their games within the conference. Stockton won Friday in its home-and-home series with NJC. The Ospreys trailed 33-32 at halftime Saturday.

Hakeem Wilson led NJC with 16 points.

Stockton will travel to Rutgers-Camden at 7 p.m. Friday.

Stockton women’s basketball: Stockton blew a fourth-quarter lead and fell 59-47 to N.J. City on Saturday. The Ospreys led 39-32 after the third but allowed NJC to outscore them 27-8 in the fourth to sweep the home-and-home series. Stockton had also lost to the Gothic Knights on Friday.