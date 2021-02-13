Stockton men split weekend series with N.J. City

D.J. Campbell scored a game-high 20 points, but the Stockton University men’s basketball fell 67-65 to New Jersey City in a New Jersey Athletic Conference game Saturday.
Campbell, a Vineland High School graduate, had five assists and grabbed four rebounds. Rynell Lawrence (Millville) scored 13 points and grabbed eight rebounds. Kyion Flanders (Wildwood) scored nine, grabbed four rebounds and had four assists. Luciano Lubrano (Ocean City) scored six and had two rebounds. Tariq Baker scored nine and grabbed six rebounds.
Stockton fell to 1-3 (1-3 NJAC). New Jersey City improved to 3-1. NJAC teams that chose to hold an eight-game season this winter are playing all of their games within the conference. Stockton won Friday in its home-and-home series with NJC. The Ospreys trailed 33-32 at halftime Saturday.
Hakeem Wilson led NJC with 16 points.
Stockton will travel to Rutgers-Camden at 7 p.m. Friday.
Stockton women’s basketball: Stockton blew a fourth-quarter lead and fell 59-47 to N.J. City on Saturday. The Ospreys led 39-32 after the third but allowed NJC to outscore them 27-8 in the fourth to sweep the home-and-home series. Stockton had also lost to the Gothic Knights on Friday.
For Stockton, Maddie McCracken (Wildwood) scored 12 points and grabbed five rebounds. Ionyonia Alves (Oakcrest) grabbed a team-leading eight rebounds and scored seven. She added two blocks and two steals. Emily Donzanti led with 19 points. Jordyn Madigan scored four and grabbed seven rebounds. Aiya Underwood and Adriyana Jennings each scored two.
Damaris Rodrigue and Zianna Goda each scored 14 for the Gothic Knights (4-0).
Stockton fell to 0-4 (0-4 NJAC). The Ospreys will host Rutgers-Camden a 6 p.m. Friday.
From Friday
Stockton men’s basketball: Stockton earned its first win of the season Friday, beating New Jersey City University 85-73 in Galloway Township. Lubrano scored a career-high 23 points to lead Stockton. He added four rebounds, four assists and four steals.
The Ospreys led 33-28 at halftime and scored 52 in the second half. Stockton shot 30-59 from the field in the game (50.8%). Lawrence added 14 points for Stockton, plus seven rebounds and four assists.
Nick Duncsak had 14 points, and Flanders scored 13 and had four assists and six rebounds. Campbell contributed 11 points. Baker had five rebounds.
Derryen White led the Gothic Knights with 22 points, and Denzel Banks added 12.
Stockton women’s basketball: New Jersey City beat visiting Stockton 70-56. Damaris Rodriguez and Dayjah Anderson each scored 17 for the Gothic Knights, and Zianna Goda added 16.
For Stockton, McCracken tied her career high with 16 points, and Alves had 11 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks. Donzanti scored 11 points and had five assists and three steals. Jennings scored six points, and Kirsten Flournoy and Nalya Hill had seven and six rebounds, respectively.
The score was tied at 16-16 after the first quarter, but N.J. City outscored Stockton 35-22 in the middle 20 minutes.
McCracken’s 3-pointer cut the N.J. City lead to 11 points with just under 3 minutes left, but Stockton got no closer.
Contact: 609-272-7210
