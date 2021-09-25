Stockton men’s soccer team beats Ramapo 4-0 in NJAC opener

The Stockton University men's soccer team made a successful New Jersey Athletic Conference season debut Saturday with a 4-0 win over Ramapo College in Galloway Township.
Ervin Gjeli scored on a penalty kick to make it 1-0 in the sixth minute, and the Ospreys added three second-half goals.
Stockton improved to 5-4-1 overall. The Roadrunners dropped to 4-4 (0-2).
Sebi Morrello took a long pass from Peter Kozlej in the 53rd minute and scored to make it 2-0. Brendan Deal scored the next goal in the 78th minute after a pass from Ian Byrne (Lacey Township). Joseph Carbone added the final goal just under two minutes later. Carbone got his own rebound after a save and scored to make it 4-0. Antonio Matos (St. Augustine Prep) got the assist.
Stockton's Dino Gromitsaris made four saves for his third straight shutout. Ramapo's Joshua Schaffer had six stops.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.