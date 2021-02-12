Stockton men beat New Jersey City for first win

The Stockton University men's basketball team earned its first win of the season Friday, beating New Jersey City University 85-73 in Galloway Township.
Luciano Lubrano, an Ocean City High School graduate, scored a career-high 23 points to lead Stockton, and added four rebounds, four assists and four steals.
Stockton improved to 1-2. New Jersey City dropped to 2-1. The New Jersey Athletic Conference teams that chose to hold an eight-game season this winter are playing all of their games within the conference.
The Ospreys led 33-28 at halftime and scored 52 in the second half. Stockton shot 30-59 from the field in the game (50.8%).
Rynell Lawrence added 14 points for Stockton, plus seven rebounds and four assists. Nick Duncsak had 14 points, and Kyion Flanders (Wildwood) scored 13 and had four assists and six rebounds. DJ Campbell (Vineland) contributed 11 points. Tariq Baker had five rebounds.
Derryen White led the Gothic Knights with 22 points, and Denzel Banks added 12.
Stockton will complete the home-and-home series with NJC at 1 p.m. Saturday in Jersey City.
Stockton women's basketball: New Jersey City beat visiting Stockton 70-56. Damaris Rodriguez and Dayjah Anderson each scored 17 for the Gothic Knights (3-0), and Zianna Goda added 16.
For Stockton (0-3, 0-3), Maddie McCracken (Wildwood) tied her career high with 16 points, and Ionyonia Alves (Oakcrest) had 11 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks. Emily Donzanti scored 11 points and had five assists and three steals. Adriyana Jennings scored six points, and Kirsten Flournoy and Nalya Hill had seven and six rebounds, respectively.
The scored was tied at 16-16 after the first quarter, but NJC outscored Stockton 35-22 in the middle 20 minutes. McCracken's 3-pointer cut the NJC lead to 11 points with just under 3 minutes left, but Stockton got no closer.
Stockton will host New Jersey City at 4 p.m. Saturday in Galloway Township to finish the home-and-home series.
Sean Snyder, Cedar Creek
Sean scored 23 points to lead the Pirates to a 63-47 win over Oakcrest. He made five 3-pointers.
Yani Davis, Egg Harbor Township
Davis scored 14 points to lead the Eagles to a 48-38 win over ACIT. She made a 3-pointer.
Lynn McLaughlin, ACIT
McLaughlin scored a game-high 16 points. The freshman made four 3-pointers, including one at the third-quarter buzzer
Jezlyn Cross, Cedar Creek.
Cross scored 20 points in the Pirates' 35-34 overtime victory over Oakcrest.
Nay Nay Clark, Oakcrest
Clark scored 20 points for the Falcons.
Carlos Lopez, Egg Harbor Township
Lopez scored 25 points in the Eagles' 76-58 win over ACIT. He made two 3-point shots.
DJ Germann, Egg Harbor Township
Germann scored 17 points for EHT.
Ja'maine Davenport, ACIT
Davenport scored a game-high 33 points for the Red Hawks. He sank two 3-pointers.
Madison Palek, Our Lady of Mercy Academy
Palek scored 11 points, grabbed six rebounds and had four assists in the Villagers' 55-10 win over Buena Regional. She made three 3-pointers.
Kate Herlihy, Middle Township
Herlihy scored 24 points, including four 3-pointers, in the Panthers' 60-22 win over Lower Cape May Regional. She went 4 for 4 from the free-throw line.
Jada Elston, Middle Township
Elston scored 15 points. She made three 3-pointers and went 4 for 6 from the free-throw line.
Kaitlyn McGuigan, Lower Cape May Regional
McGuigan scored 13 points for the Caper Tigers. She made three 3-pointers.
Marcus Pierce, St. Joseph Academy
Pierce scored a game-high 17 points in the Wildcats' 55-40 win over Millville.
Zyahir Pickett, Millville
Pickett scored 13 points for the Thunderbolts. He made a 3-pointer.
Emma Peretti, Hammonton
Peretti scored 20 points and grabbed 21 rebounds in the Blue Devils' 64-48 win over Bridgeton.
Giada Palmieri, Hammonton
Palmieri scored 16 points, including three 3-pointers. She grabbed four rebounds.
Tatyana Chandler, Bridgeton
Chandler scored 20 points, grabbed two rebounds and had two assists.
Kaitlyn Boggs, Mainland Regional
Boggs scored 14 points and grabbed seven rebounds as the Mustangs beat rival Ocean City 47-25.
Camryn Dirkes, Mainland Regional
Dirks scored 11 points. She grabbed six rebounds and had three assists and three steals.
