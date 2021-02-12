 Skip to main content
Stockton men beat New Jersey City for first win
Stockton men beat New Jersey City for first win

The Stockton University men's basketball team earned its first win of the season Friday, beating New Jersey City University 85-73 in Galloway Township.

Luciano Lubrano, an Ocean City High School graduate, scored a career-high 23 points to lead Stockton, and added four rebounds, four assists and four steals.

Stockton improved to 1-2. New Jersey City dropped to 2-1. The New Jersey Athletic Conference teams that chose to hold an eight-game season this winter are playing all of their games within the conference.

The Ospreys led 33-28 at halftime and scored 52 in the second half. Stockton shot 30-59 from the field in the game (50.8%).

Rynell Lawrence added 14 points for Stockton, plus seven rebounds and four assists. Nick Duncsak had 14 points, and Kyion Flanders (Wildwood) scored 13 and had four assists and six rebounds. DJ Campbell (Vineland) contributed 11 points. Tariq Baker had five rebounds.

Derryen White led the Gothic Knights with 22 points, and Denzel Banks added 12.

Stockton will complete the home-and-home series with NJC at 1 p.m. Saturday in Jersey City.

Stockton women's basketball: New Jersey City beat visiting Stockton 70-56. Damaris Rodriguez and Dayjah Anderson each scored 17 for the Gothic Knights (3-0), and Zianna Goda added 16.

For Stockton (0-3, 0-3), Maddie McCracken (Wildwood) tied her career high with 16 points, and Ionyonia Alves (Oakcrest) had 11 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks. Emily Donzanti scored 11 points and had five assists and three steals. Adriyana Jennings scored six points, and Kirsten Flournoy and Nalya Hill had seven and six rebounds, respectively.

The scored was tied at 16-16 after the first quarter, but NJC outscored Stockton 35-22 in the middle 20 minutes. McCracken's 3-pointer cut the NJC lead to 11 points with just under 3 minutes left, but Stockton got no closer.

Stockton will host New Jersey City at 4 p.m. Saturday in Galloway Township to finish the home-and-home series.

