Stockton men beat New Jersey City for first win

The Stockton University men's basketball team earned its first win of the season Friday, beating New Jersey City University 85-73 in Galloway Township.

Luciano Lubrano, an Ocean City High School graduate, scored a career-high 23 points to lead Stockton, and added four rebounds, four assists and four steals.

Stockton improved to 1-2. New Jersey City dropped to 2-1. The New Jersey Athletic Conference teams that chose to hold an eight-game season this winter are playing all of their games within the conference.

The Ospreys led 33-28 at halftime and scored 52 in the second half. Stockton shot 30-59 from the field in the game (50.8%).

Rynell Lawrence added 14 points for Stockton, plus seven rebounds and four assists. Nick Duncsak had 14 points, and Kyion Flanders (Wildwood) scored 13 and had four assists and six rebounds. DJ Campbell (Vineland) contributed 11 points. Tariq Baker had five rebounds.

Derryen White led the Gothic Knights with 22 points, and Denzel Banks added 12.

Stockton will complete the home-and-home series with NJC at 1 p.m. Saturday in Jersey City.