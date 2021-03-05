 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Stockton men advance to NJAC semifinals with 67-45 win over Rutgers-Newark
0 comments

Stockton men advance to NJAC semifinals with 67-45 win over Rutgers-Newark

{{featured_button_text}}
Carousel Sports Stockton icon.jpg

The Stockton University men's basketball team began to pull away late in the first half and scored a comfortable 67-45 win over host Rutgers-Newark on Friday in a New Jersey Athletic Conference Tournament quarterfinal.

Luciano Lubrano, an Ocean City High School graduate, led the Ospreys with 16 points, and DJ Campbell, a Vineland graduate, scored 15 points and had four rebounds, four assists and two steals.

The fifth-seeded Ospreys (4-3) will play a semifinal game March 12 against the winner of Sunday's game between top-seeded The College of New Jersey and No. 7 Kean University. The conference championship game will be the weekend of March 19-20. Rutgers-Newark (2-3) was the No. 4 seed.

Playing its first game since Feb. 20, Stockton was able to hit 46.4% from the field (26 of 56) and 10 for 21 from 3-point range (47.6%).

Takiq Baker added 13 points, and Kyion Flanders (Wildwood) contributed a team-high six rebounds to go with three assists. Kadian Dawkins (five rebounds) and Milo De Los Santos each had five points.

The first half was close, but Ospreys scored the last seven points of the half to lead 31-23 at intermission. Stockton outscored the Scarlet Raiders 36-22 in the second half.

For Rutgers-Newark, Quincy Rutherford led with 15 points, and Dante Ralph had 10 points and 10 rebounds.

Contact Guy Gargan: 609-272-7210

GGargan@pressofac.com

0 comments

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Watch Now: Related Video

Tennis: Djokovic wins record-extending ninth Australian Open

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

I’ve been at The Press since January of 1983. I cover all sports in general, but mostly lifeguard racing, and high school field hockey, football, swimming, basketball, crew, baseball and softball.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News