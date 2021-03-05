Stockton men advance to NJAC semifinals with 67-45 win over Rutgers-Newark

The Stockton University men's basketball team began to pull away late in the first half and scored a comfortable 67-45 win over host Rutgers-Newark on Friday in a New Jersey Athletic Conference Tournament quarterfinal.

Luciano Lubrano, an Ocean City High School graduate, led the Ospreys with 16 points, and DJ Campbell, a Vineland graduate, scored 15 points and had four rebounds, four assists and two steals.

The fifth-seeded Ospreys (4-3) will play a semifinal game March 12 against the winner of Sunday's game between top-seeded The College of New Jersey and No. 7 Kean University. The conference championship game will be the weekend of March 19-20. Rutgers-Newark (2-3) was the No. 4 seed.

Playing its first game since Feb. 20, Stockton was able to hit 46.4% from the field (26 of 56) and 10 for 21 from 3-point range (47.6%).

Takiq Baker added 13 points, and Kyion Flanders (Wildwood) contributed a team-high six rebounds to go with three assists. Kadian Dawkins (five rebounds) and Milo De Los Santos each had five points.

The first half was close, but Ospreys scored the last seven points of the half to lead 31-23 at intermission. Stockton outscored the Scarlet Raiders 36-22 in the second half.